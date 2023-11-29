You have options when it comes to deciding on the right HR solution. From payroll to benefits to compliance mitigation, there’s a lot to consider. Take our assessment to find out if a PEO is the best option for you.
A PEO business model operates under a co-employment model in which the PEO, as the co-employer, is the employer of record and based on the allocation of responsibilities under the contract assumes certain responsibilities for payroll and tax filing. The client maintains control over workforce decisions like hiring and firing, compensation, culture and more. The PEO model also allows co-employees access to a range of benefits and other services.
Best practices guidance on complex employment-related regulations and compliance
Payroll Administration: Payroll task administration from processing paychecks to year-end tax forms.
HR Technology: An all-in-one HR platform to help streamline HR tasks, for you and your employees.
Time and Attendance: System to track time and schedules that integrates with payroll.
Recruiting and Onboarding: Help throughout the recruiting process from job postings to new hire onboarding.
If you need an HR function up and running quickly without a huge outlay of cash, a professional employer organization (PEO) is a great option. It can help save you time and money, so you can focus on your people and growing your business.
A professional employer organization (PEO) can help with your HR needs, making it easier to stay on top of the ever-changing world of HR rules and requirements, while freeing you to concentrate on the many other aspects of running a small business.