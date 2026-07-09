Narrator:

"Running a small business can be challenging. From managing payroll to navigating compliance with employment-related rules and requirements, the responsibilities can quickly add up. That's where a Professional Employer Organization, or PEO, comes in. So, what are PEOs?"

Narrator:

"A PEO is an organization that provides comprehensive human resources services for small and medium-size businesses. PEOs can help process payroll and administer payroll taxes provide best practices guidance on HR compliance, and access to big-company benefits. This relationship between the client and the PEO is often referred to as 'co-employment” relationship. But what does that mean?"

Narrator:

"In a co-employment relationship, the PEO and the business allocates certain responsibilities as spelled out in the service agreement. The business owner retains control over the day-to-day operations and management of its employees. Meanwhile, the PEO provides services to help handle HR functions like payroll processing, benefits administration, and HR expertise."

Narrator:

"By outsourcing these tasks, business owners can focus on growing their company while HR functions are handled by experts."

Narrator:

"PEOs can also help businesses save time, which can lead to cost savings. The business can access cost-effective employee benefits and PEO-sponsored retirement plans for their employees."

Narrator:

"Moreover, PEOs with their expertise help companies comply with ever-changing rules and mitigate risks."

Narrator:

"In short, a PEO allows business owners to streamline HR operations, access premium employee benefits, and navigate HR compliance, all while optimizing costs, and that can lead to a more efficient and successful business."

Narrator:

"Consider working with a PEO today to focus on what matters most—growing your business."