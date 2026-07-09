Outsource HR
With a Comprehensive PEO
Our professional employer organization (PEO) helps you do more meaningful work—and less HR admin—with a complete HR solution including access to benefits, payroll processing and risk mitigation that’s powered by expert support and leading technology. Plus, AI-powered capabilities help employees get personalized answers and complete common HR tasks securely and in context.
Estimate how much you could save with TriNet PEO.
Transcript
Narrator:
"Running a small business can be challenging. From managing payroll to navigating compliance with employment-related rules and requirements, the responsibilities can quickly add up. That's where a Professional Employer Organization, or PEO, comes in. So, what are PEOs?"
Narrator:
"A PEO is an organization that provides comprehensive human resources services for small and medium-size businesses. PEOs can help process payroll and administer payroll taxes provide best practices guidance on HR compliance, and access to big-company benefits. This relationship between the client and the PEO is often referred to as 'co-employment” relationship. But what does that mean?"
Narrator:
"In a co-employment relationship, the PEO and the business allocates certain responsibilities as spelled out in the service agreement. The business owner retains control over the day-to-day operations and management of its employees. Meanwhile, the PEO provides services to help handle HR functions like payroll processing, benefits administration, and HR expertise."
Narrator:
"By outsourcing these tasks, business owners can focus on growing their company while HR functions are handled by experts."
Narrator:
"PEOs can also help businesses save time, which can lead to cost savings. The business can access cost-effective employee benefits and PEO-sponsored retirement plans for their employees."
Narrator:
"Moreover, PEOs with their expertise help companies comply with ever-changing rules and mitigate risks."
Narrator:
"In short, a PEO allows business owners to streamline HR operations, access premium employee benefits, and navigate HR compliance, all while optimizing costs, and that can lead to a more efficient and successful business."
Narrator:
"Consider working with a PEO today to focus on what matters most—growing your business."
Our Customers Report Real Results
value from HR time savings over 3 years*
months Payback in less than 6 months*
Get HR expertise you can trust
The acceleration of change to the workplace over the past couple years has been staggering. With TriNet, you get an HR team that’s there for you and your employees, so you’re prepared for the unexpected.
Handle your toughest HR needs: From recruiting and onboarding best practices to benefits and payroll compliance, we offer expertise on the issues that affect your people.
Make better personnel decisions: With a team of HR professionals on your side, you’ll have access to industry-specialized expertise and insights to help make informed decisions more efficiently.
Gain peace of mind: Stay on top of employment rules and requirements and get help with employee relations issues with an experienced HR team that helps you look out for your business.
Payroll
Our online payroll software includes payroll processing with direct deposit and debiting, plus we make it easy to go paperless with e-pay stubs, pay cards and electronic W-2 preparation and delivery. Our platform also lets your employees view pay stubs and request time off conveniently from our mobile app.
Additionally, you can integrate with your favorite accounting systems, like Quickbooks® Online, allowing a convenient sync to your general ledger.
AI-powered capabilities can also help employees get personalized answers and complete common HR tasks, like finding pay details or submitting a time off request.
Big-company benefits for attracting top talent
You’re competing with companies big and small for the right talent—and in order to do so you need the right benefits. With TriNet, you gain from our scale by accessing benefits normally out of reach for small businesses.
Comprehensive healthcare: Offer great benefits to your employees by accessing our range of leading medical, dental and vision carriers and plans.
Retirement plans: TriNet’s 401(k) is fully managed making it easy for you to help your employees save for their future.
Benefits administration: Offload much of the compliance and admin to TriNet—from COBRA to open enrollment and payroll deductions.
Help keep your business HR compliant
Being an employer is risky—whether it’s paying employer taxes or something unexpected like workplace discrimination lawsuits. TriNet provides peace of mind by helping companies stay compliant with regulatory changes and providing expert guidance when complex HR situations arise.
Compliance support: Expertise to help your business comply with federal, state and local employment laws.
Workers’ compensation: Manage insurance processes from policy start to claims handling.
Risk mitigation: Expert guidance to help with claims prevention and EPLI for claims coverage.
Save time and costs
Finding time to grow your business shouldn’t be a nice to have—it’s critical for success. Your time is a precious resource and navigating payroll, benefits and compliance measures distracts from growth-generating activities. Allow TriNet to help you grow stronger and smarter with our modern HR and payroll technology and on-demand expertise that’s there for you when and how you need it.
Payroll administration: Payroll task administration from processing paychecks to year-end tax forms.
HR technology: An all-in-one HR platform to help streamline HR tasks for you and your employees.
Time and attendance: System to track time and schedules that integrates with payroll.
Recruiting and onboarding: Help throughout the recruiting process from job postings to new hire onboarding.
AI-powered support helps reduce routine HR questions by giving employees a faster path to personalized answers and common tasks, so your team stays focused on growth.
Go Global
Effortlessly manage your global workforce:
- Unified experience for managing U.S. and international workers in one place
- Hire, onboard and offboard talent in 150+ countries
- Run payroll across 120+ currencies
Learn More About PEOs
Frequently Asked Questions
Talk to a PEO Expert
Get answers to your questions about co-employment, HR outsourcing, and whether a PEO is right for your business.