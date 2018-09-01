A professional employer organization (PEO) is an organization that provides comprehensive human resources services for small and medium-size businesses. PEOs process and pay employee wages and employment taxes and provide HR regulation compliance guidance. Businesses turn to PEOs as a way to help outsource their HR.



Unlock Your Growth Potential With a Professional Employer Organization

YOUR GUIDE TO PEOs

As today’s business evolves, so does the role of outsourced HR and the professional employer organization (PEO). So what is a PEO? Over the years, small to medium businesses partnered with PEOs to access HR outsourcing services, including payroll processing, benefit options, HR expertise and tax administration. Today, PEOs play a strategic role in growth for small and medium size businesses.

How can outsourced HR work for me?

PEOs operate under a co-employment model in which the PEO, as a co-employer, is the employer of record for tax purposes and is responsible for collecting and remitting payroll taxes for employees on its platform. The client maintains control over workforce decisions, like hiring, firing, compensation and culture.

Advantages of a PEO

