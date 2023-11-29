SolutionsHR PlusCompliance Manager

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager services are designed for businesses that need more than just support. Our experts will assist with jurisdiction set-ups, retroactive filings, jurisdiction recoveries, and ongoing compliance monitoring for your business.

Outsourced Expert Compliance Assistance
icon_Corporate_Presentation.svg
Stay up to date
Align with current tax standards and requirements
icon_Request_a_Reference.svg
Specific to your business
Receive personalized payroll tax support
icon_Compliance.svg
Comply with confidence
Cover your basic compliance needs

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager services include but are not limited to:

Register federal, state, or local payroll tax accounts
Update federal, state, or local payroll tax information within the TriNet HR Platform
Closure of inactive Payroll Tax accounts
Recovery of Payroll Tax Account information and/or portal access
Verify Third Party Administrator Access is granted to TriNet HR Platform
Active monitoring for active payroll tax jurisdiction accounts
Monitoring of workforce changes requiring new jurisdiction accounts
Monitoring of any regulatory changes to applicable payroll tax jurisdictions
Notify employers of any required payroll tax compliance actions
Verify Third Party Administrator Access is granted to HR Platform
Retro filing for out of compliant jurisdictions
Filing corrections if previous provider unable to assist
And more!

How does Payroll Tax Compliance Manager work with the HR Platform?

HR Plus services pair with any of our HR Platform packages for maximum impact. Our HR Platform is reliable and easy to use — plus, our HR Plus team helps lighten your HR burden so you get the most value from your new HR technology. With TriNet HR Plus services, you get guidance and support to help complement our leading-edge HR technology.

Audits
Audits

Within our HR Plus product, audit services are meant to help uncover HR operational risks that could leave your business open to potential liability. Our team will perform audits & provide guidance to help you navigate compliance concerns!

Payroll Manager
Payroll Manager

Payroll Manager services are designed for businesses that need more than just support. In addition to carefully reviewing payroll runs, your dedicated payroll manager will administer scheduled and off-cycle payroll runs for U.S. employees and independent contractors.

HR Manager
HR Manager

HR Manager is the best solution for businesses looking for a cost-effective, less involved approach to HR and payroll tasks. Your dedicated team of experienced professionals will help with the responsibilities of a traditional HR department.

