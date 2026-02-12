Payroll
Latest
Payroll
Pay Transparency Isn’t the Risk, Avoiding It Is
Pay transparency laws are expanding fast, but the real risk isn't disclosure — it's lacking the infrastructure to back it up. Learn how SMBs can build trust, ensure compliance, and turn transparency into a competitive advantage.
May 6, 2026 ・5 mins read
Payroll
What is Retroactive Pay?
Retroactive pay (or retro pay) is when compensation is due to an employee for work they already performed.
March 10, 2026 ・4 mins read
Payroll
Can I Use PTO After Giving Two Weeks' Notice — and What Is a PTO Payout?
If an employee gives two weeks’ notice, can they use remaining PTO during that time, take a PTO payout, or another option? Get the what, why and best practices.
February 23, 2026 ・9 mins read
Payroll
How Payroll Outsourcing Services Can Help My Business Thrive
Discover how payroll outsourcing services can streamline processes and save time, potentially reduce costs saving, and provide compliance support, allowing businesses to focus on core operations.
February 12, 2026 ・7 mins read
Payroll
Compensation Strategy Is Strategy, Whether You Treat It That Way or Not
May 4, 2026 ・4 mins read
Payroll
When Do W-2s Come Out?
Answers to some of the most common questions concerning Form W-2
February 17, 2026 ・3 mins read
Payroll
Pay Transparency Isn’t the Risk, Avoiding It Is
Pay transparency laws are expanding fast, but the real risk isn't disclosure — it's lacking the infrastructure to back it up. Learn how SMBs can build trust, ensure compliance, and turn transparency into a competitive advantage.
May 6, 2026 ・5 mins read
Payroll
Compensation Strategy Is Strategy, Whether You Treat It That Way or Not
May 4, 2026 ・4 mins read
Payroll
What is Retroactive Pay?
Retroactive pay (or retro pay) is when compensation is due to an employee for work they already performed.
March 10, 2026 ・4 mins read
Payroll
Can I Use PTO After Giving Two Weeks' Notice — and What Is a PTO Payout?
If an employee gives two weeks’ notice, can they use remaining PTO during that time, take a PTO payout, or another option? Get the what, why and best practices.
February 23, 2026 ・9 mins read
Payroll
When Do W-2s Come Out?
Answers to some of the most common questions concerning Form W-2
February 17, 2026 ・3 mins read
Payroll
How Payroll Outsourcing Services Can Help My Business Thrive
Discover how payroll outsourcing services can streamline processes and save time, potentially reduce costs saving, and provide compliance support, allowing businesses to focus on core operations.
February 12, 2026 ・7 mins read
Top Resources
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.