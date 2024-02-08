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HR for Consulting Firms

Depend on human resources designed for your unique demands.

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HR solutions for Consulting
Maximize business profits

Maximize profits and grow your business with comprehensive HR

TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions combines a powerful all-in-one technology platform with experts who are as knowledgeable about human resources as you are about the industries you consult. Keep your non-billable HR time at a minimum, all without the expense of an in-house HR administrator. You even get access to a wide range of premium benefits, which can help you hire and retain the top consultants in your field.

Spend time on your business instead of HR

Spend time on your business instead of HR

To be profitable, you need to focus on your consulting work and hitting your utilization targets—not your human resources. With TriNet’s industry-specialized service, plus technology that automates many time-consuming HR processes such as payroll, benefits and administrative tasks, you’ll free up more time to focus on driving revenue and new business.

25

of mall business owner’s time is spent on administrative tasks1

1 Deloitte, Global Human Capital Trends 2016 (Feb 2016).
Tools to help you nab top talent

Tools to help you nab top talent

World-class benefits and a great employee experience are minimum expectations for candidates coming from big consulting firms. TriNet provides access to premium benefits as well as pet insurance and gym discounts, along with applicant tracking tools to broaden your talent net. Our seamless HR support helps create a great employee experience—from business culture to resources for providing consistent feedback.

30

of high-growth professional services firms list “hiring better talent” as a strategic objective1

1 Hinge Marketing, 2018 High Growth Study: Consulting Firm Edition (Jan 2019).
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Control overhead and maximize profits

Because many consulting firms must effectively scale their staff and systems up or down to meet client demand, TriNet provides the tools and expertise to help your business grow along with the scope of your projects. And since we offer a per-employee cost structure, you won’t have to bear a large fixed HR expense when project flow is lean. After all, any savings on operating costs and expenses directly translate to your firm’s profitability.

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Customer success story

Challenge

Starting a small strategic services consulting firm specializing in national security meant recruiting experienced talent that was accustomed to the rich benefits offered by larger organizations.

Solution

TriNet offers a scalable platform for NewBridge Partners' early growth phase while providing access to a wide array of benefits to help the firm compete for talent with big business.

Read Their Full Story
"TriNet’s platform has been one of the best sellers for me. It is the most intuitive platform I have seen—it’s easy to navigate, going from payroll to reporting to benefits and beyond."
Nicole Depelteau, VP, Corporate Operations - Cask Government Services
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Working together for you

A team of HR experts who look out for your business
Administrative help with managing payroll and benefits
HR best practices guidance on complex and sensitive issues
Workers’ compensation insurance
Risk mitigation services to help prevent employer liability, such as workplace lawsuits
Employee Support Center offering professional help with common HR questions
Health, dental and vision insurance
Life insurance and AD&D
Discounts on auto, home and pet insurance
Commuter benefits
Personal legal guidance
401(k)
Payroll and benefits administration
Time and attendance tracking
Applicant tracking software
Expense and performance management software
Mobile app, reporting and analytics
Employee discount marketplace
Explore our other services
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Benefits Options

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Payroll Services

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Risk Mitigation

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Technology Platform

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HR Expertise

Reviews featured on
* These reviewers were offered a gift card to thank them for their time irrespective of their opinion.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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