SolutionsIndustriesConsulting

HR for Consulting Firms

Depend on human resources designed for your unique demands.

image alt
Maximize business profits

Maximize profits and grow your business with comprehensive HR

TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions combines a powerful all-in-one technology platform with experts who are as knowledgeable about human resources as you are about the industries you consult. Keep your non-billable HR time at a minimum, all without the expense of an in-house HR administrator. You even get access to a wide range of premium benefits, which can help you hire and retain the top consultants in your field.

Spend time on your business instead of HR

Spend time on your business instead of HR

To be profitable, you need to focus on your consulting work and hitting your utilization targets—not your human resources. With TriNet’s industry-specialized service, plus technology that automates many time-consuming HR processes such as payroll, benefits and administrative tasks, you’ll free up more time to focus on driving revenue and new business.

25

Small business owner’s time spent on administrative tasks1

1 Deloitte, Global Human Capital Trends 2016 (Feb 2016).
Tools to help you nab top talent

Tools to help you nab top talent

World-class benefits and a great employee experience are minimum expectations for candidates coming from big consulting firms. TriNet provides access to premium benefits as well as pet insurance and gym discounts, along with applicant tracking tools to broaden your talent net. Our seamless HR support helps create a great employee experience—from business culture to resources for providing consistent feedback.

30

High-growth professional services firms listing “hiring better talent” as a strategic objective 1

1 Hinge Marketing, 2018 High Growth Study: Consulting Firm Edition (Jan 2019).
Control Overhead and Maximize Profits

Control Overhead and Maximize Profits

Because many consulting firms must effectively scale their staff and systems up or down to meet client demand, TriNet provides the tools and expertise to help your business grow along with the scope of your projects. And since we offer a per-employee cost structure, you won’t have to bear a large fixed HR expense when project flow is lean. After all, any savings on operating costs and expenses directly translate to your firm’s profitability.

Consulting customer success story

Customer Success Story

Challenge

Starting a small strategic services consulting firm specializing in national security meant recruiting experienced talent that was accustomed to the rich benefits offered by larger organizations.

Solution

TriNet offers a scalable platform for NewBridge Partners' early growth phase while providing access to a wide array of benefits to help the firm compete for talent with big business.

Read their full story
Chris Dunham, CHRO - Motivo Engineering
"TriNet’s platform has been one of the best sellers for me. It is the most intuitive platform I have seen – it’s easy to navigate, going from payroll to reporting to benefits and beyond."
Chris Dunham
CHRO, Motivo Engineering
View This Story
Chris Dunham, CHRO - Motivo Engineering
Working together for you
A team of HR experts who look out for your business
Administrative help with managing payroll and benefits
HR best practices guidance on complex and sensitive issues
Workers’ compensation insurance
Risk mitigation services to help prevent employer liability, such as workplace lawsuits
Employee Support Center offering professional help with common HR questions
Explore our other services
benefit_options_color_rev.svg

Benefits Options

payroll_services_color_rev.svg

Payroll Services

risk_mitigation_color_rev.svg

Risk Mitigation

technology_platform_color_rev.svg

Integrations

hr_consulting_color_rev.svg

HR Expertise

Reviews featured on
We are positively overwhelmed with TriNet's ability to identify and over exceed our business needs!
Barbara St Clair
July 4, 2023
Incentivized Review
“As a small business, TriNet helps us to focus on our clients and employees by ensuring we are operating within current employee and tax regulations.”
Read full review
TriNet Helps you Grow
Charlie Hewitt
January 31, 2023
Incentivized Review
“Compared to other PEOs we have used, the TriNet platform is both powerful and user friendly.”
Read full review
Like cruise control for your businesses HR needs.
Armand Ferranti
October 20, 2022
Incentivized Review
“TriNet allows us to run our business without the distractions of HR management.”
Read full review
TriNet Makes our Small Company Feel Just as Important as a Large Company
Steve Humphries
June 5, 2021
Incentivized Review
“After being with TriNet for a year, I can see how they have helped us as a small business. Even though I know that we are not a large revenue producin...”
Read full review
Got HR headaches? No aspirin necessary...take one TriNet instead.
LeAnn Stewart
May 29, 2021
Incentivized Review
“We use TriNet across our whole organization to manage our benefits, payroll, paid time off, leave, HR paperwork, and execute our retirement deferrals.”
Read full review
* These reviewers were offered a gift card to thank them for their time irrespective of their opinion.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification