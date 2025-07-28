HR ServicesHR ExpertiseTalent Recruitment

Talent Recruitment

Tools and expertise to help you find and hire top talent.

Premium benefits from TriNet

Premium benefit options

Attract your best talent through access to premium benefits. TriNet’s scale means you’re not limited to small group plans with limited offerings. With a broad list of carriers and plans—in a job market where many value keeping their carrier—you’re well-positioned to attract and retain great people. Get benefits that go beyond health and retirement like pet insurance, commuter benefits and product discounts.

Applicant tracking

Find the right people faster and easier. With cutting-edge technology, our applicant tracking organizes candidate information and streamlines your recruiting process. You can easily manage all the details about your applicants and job openings in one central location.
Automate everything from posting job ads to comprehensive vetting
Customize workflows, so you can hire the best candidates faster
Create recruiting pipelines to fit each job, from intern to CEO
Post jobs quickly to job boards and promote on social media

Access prebuilt or custom applicant reports in Reports & Analytics

Learn More About Applicant Tracking
International Services

International talent support

Businesses that want to keep pace in the global market need to hire the best employees, regardless of citizenship. That’s why TriNet International Services offers the processes and expertise to help you look outside the U.S. for the best available talent. We can also help you assemble the skilled team you need to meet your mission by managing work visas to simplify the process of hiring and retaining international employees.

José A. Quiñonez, CEO of Mission Asset Fund
Working with TriNet allows us to set a standard of expectation for who we are. Being able to demonstrate that we can offer competitive benefit packages in a way that is still manageable and cost-effective for the organization is important.
José A. Quiñonez
CEO & Founder, Mission Asset Fund
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José A. Quiñonez, CEO of Mission Asset Fund

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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