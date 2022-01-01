01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home
>
Our Services
>
HR Expertise
>
Talent Recruitment

Talent Recruitment

Tools and expertise to help you find and hire top talent.

Premium Benefit Options

Attract your best talent through access to premium benefits. TriNet’s scale means you’re not limited to small group plans with limited offerings. With a broad list of carriers and plans—in a job market where many value keeping their carrier—you’re well-positioned to attract and retain great people. Get benefits that go beyond health and retirement like pet insurance, commuter benefits and product discounts.

Premium benefits from TriNet

Applicant Tracking

Find the right people faster and easier. With cutting-edge technology, our applicant tracking organizes candidates’ information and streamlines your recruiting process. You can easily manage all the details about your applicants and job openings in one central location.
Learn more about Applicant Tracking

Automate everything from posting job ads to comprehensive vetting

Customize workflows, so you can hire the best candidates faster

Create recruiting pipelines to fit each job, from intern to CEO

Post jobs quickly to job boards and promote on social media

International Talent Support

Businesses that want to keep pace in the global market need to hire the best employees, regardless of citizenship. That’s why TriNet International Services offers the processes and expertise to help you look outside the U.S. for the best available talent. We can also help you assemble the skilled team you need to meet your mission by managing work visas to simplify the process of hiring and retaining international employees.

International Services

Customer Stories

[With TriNet], we can get better talent and we can do better work for our clients—and that is the ecosystem of professional services.
Kathy Krumpe
COO, Future State
View All Stories
Future State - Kathy Krumpe
true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": null, "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

Your Information

I have employees in multiple states*

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.
Looking for support? Get Support
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy