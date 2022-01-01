Attract your best talent through access to premium benefits. TriNet’s scale means you’re not limited to small group plans with limited offerings. With a broad list of carriers and plans—in a job market where many value keeping their carrier—you’re well-positioned to attract and retain great people. Get benefits that go beyond health and retirement like pet insurance, commuter benefits and product discounts.
Automate everything from posting job ads to comprehensive vetting
Customize workflows, so you can hire the best candidates faster
Create recruiting pipelines to fit each job, from intern to CEO
Post jobs quickly to job boards and promote on social media
Businesses that want to keep pace in the global market need to hire the best employees, regardless of citizenship. That’s why TriNet International Services offers the processes and expertise to help you look outside the U.S. for the best available talent. We can also help you assemble the skilled team you need to meet your mission by managing work visas to simplify the process of hiring and retaining international employees.