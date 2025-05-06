Document Management Powered by Box
Centralize your HR documents and simplify how you work.
Simplified HR document workflows
Transform your approach to document management with an intuitive self-service platform that helps streamline common business tasks so you can get work done faster. You can:
- Easily request, customize and track your employee HR documents and certifications
- Access documents conveniently and directly from the TriNet platform
- Have flexible document storage for you to comply with your industry specific standards
Protect sensitive information
For documents requiring personalized employee signatures, eSignature provides:
- Quicker turnaround time with e-signing anywhere, anytime.
- Greater accountability with proactive alerts.
- Enhanced cloud-native security and compliance capabilities powered by Box Sign.
Manage your critical documents
Our solution is designed with the flexibility to tailor documentation requests by business needs. Customize key details such as expiration dates, verification needs and completion dates. Supported document types include:
- Training
- Credentials
- Clearances
- Letters and agreements
- Professional, product and corporate certifications
"The TriNet technology platform has been excellent. It provides fantastic, world-class, self-service options for us as the business and for our employees to use."
Reid Garton
President & CEO, NY State Solar
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.