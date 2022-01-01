01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Document Management

Centralize your HR documents and simplify how you work

Simplified HR Document Workflows

Transform your approach to document management with an intuitive self-service platform that helps streamline common business tasks so you can get work done faster. You can:

  • Easily request, customize and track your employee HR documents and certifications
  • Access documents conveniently and directly from the TriNet platform
  • Have flexible document storage for you to comply with your industry specific standards
Protect Sensitive Information

Protect your employee HR documents with powerful cloud–native security and compliance capabilities from Box, including:

  • Enterprise–grade infrastructure with encryption at rest and in transit
  • Granular user controls to keep your sensitive employee HR documents and certifications safe
Backed by Box

Manage Your Critical Documents

Our solution is designed with the flexibility to tailor documentation requests by business needs. Customize key details such as expiration dates, verification needs and completion dates. Supported document types include:

  • Training
  • Credentials
  • Clearances
  • Letters and agreements
  • Certifications: Professional, Product and Corporate
Customer Stories

With handling both finance and operations, it's really nice to have the TriNet technology platform that has everything centralized in one place that I can access.
David Harutian,
Director of Finance and Operations, Qualified.com
View This Story
