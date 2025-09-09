PartnersMarketplace Partners

Join a powerful ecosystem designed to elevate your brand, expand your reach, and deliver value to your clients.

Become a TriNet Marketplace Partner today
Why Become a TriNet Marketplace Partner?
As a TriNet Marketplace Partner, you’ll become part of a curated platform trusted by thousands of small and medium-sized businesses looking for innovative solutions to address their specific needs.
Accelerate Your Growth
Tap into TriNet’s expansive client base and marketing channels to drive brand awareness, generate qualified leads, and increase conversions.
Seamless Integration
Our technology platform makes it easy for clients to discover, connect with, and adopt your solution—creating a frictionless experience that drives engagement.
Build Trust
Align your brand with TriNet’s reputation for excellence in HR services. Being part of our Marketplace signals quality, reliability, and innovation.
Micha Berkuz
"Partnering with TriNet has been an incredible experience for us at Gifted. It’s exciting to find a partner that shares our values and focuses on putting customers first above all else."
CEO - Gifted
How the Marketplace partnership journey works

Submit Your Application
Complete and submit the partner interest form to our team.

TriNet Review
Our Product team will evaluate your submission to assess alignment with our platform and client needs.

Vetting & Demo
Upon mutual interest, we’ll continue the vetting process, including product demos and deeper discussions.

Partnership Agreement
If all goes well, we’ll move forward with the formal contracting process to onboard you as an official Marketplace Partner.

Launch and Grow Together
Once approved, we will welcome you into the TriNet Marketplace and support your success through joint marketing and engagement. 

Join our network of Marketplace partners

Learn more about our Partners.

Dive into our network of integrated partners
Integrations Center
Check out our Alliance partner's page
Alliance Partners
Access and Integrate With TriNet APIs
For more complex needs, TriNet APIs give developers the freedom to build an integration from the TriNet platform and other applications for easy data flow.

