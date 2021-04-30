TriNet Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results & Reaffirms Full Year 2025 Guidance

Press Releases

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 - TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The third quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

"After our strong third quarter financial performance, we are now tracking towards the high end of our full-year earnings guidance range," said Mike Simonds, TriNet President and CEO. "We launched our go-to-market initiatives and have nearly completed the most aggressive portion of our repricing, setting us up for an improving growth trajectory in coming quarters."

Simonds continued, "The broader SMB business environment remains challenged, and we remain focused on supporting our customers. Despite the challenging conditions, we recorded our highest ever customer net promoter score, and customer retention remains above our historical average."

Third quarter highlights include:

Total revenues were $1.2 billion, down 2% to the same period last year.

Professional service revenues decreased 8% to $169 million compared to the same period last year.

Net income was $34 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to net income of $45 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted Net Income was $55 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $59 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $100 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 8.2%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $109 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 8.8%, in the same period last year.

Average WSEs decreased 6% compared to the same period last year, to approximately 335,000.

Full-Year 2025 Guidance

In addition to announcing our third quarter 2025 results, we are reiterating our full-year 2025 guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release.



Full Year 2025 (dollars in millions, except for per share amounts) Low

High Total Revenues $4,950

$5,140 Professional Service Revenues $700

$730 Insurance Cost Ratio 92 %

90 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 7 %

9 % Diluted net income per share of common stock $1.90

$3.40 Adjusted Net Income per share – diluted $3.25

$4.75









Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and making it available at https://www.trinet.com today, October 29, 2025. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-Q.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of Human Resources solutions for small and medium size businesses, offering advanced technology-enabled services that include human capital expertise, employee benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans, payroll and payroll tax administration, risk mitigation, and compliance consulting. Our long-term objective is to be the premier provider of HR services for a broad range of SMBs through industry leading benefits, sales distribution excellence, and a world class services delivery model. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, TriNet's expectations and assumptions regarding: TriNet's financial guidance for the full-year 2025 and the underlying assumptions; TriNet's ability to achieve improvements in its results in 2026; the timing of TriNet's growth initiatives, TriNet's ability to drive new sales and maintain disciplined pricing and TriNet's ability to further benefit its customers with its product investments and service delivery model. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "ability," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "impact," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "value," "will," "would" and similar expressions or variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to manage unexpected changes in workers' compensation and health insurance claims and costs by WSEs; our ability to mitigate the unique business risks we face as a co-employer; the effects of volatility in the financial and economic environment on the businesses that make up our client base; our inability to realize or sustain the expected benefits from our business realignment initiatives; loss of clients for reasons beyond our control and the short-term contracts we typically use with our clients; the impact of regional or industry-specific economic and health factors on our operations; the impact of failures or limitations in the business systems and centers we rely upon; the impact of discontinuing our discretionary credits on our business and client loyalty and retention; changes in our insurance coverage or our relationships with key insurance carriers; our ability to improve our services and technology to satisfy client and regulatory expectations; our ability to effectively integrate businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future; our ability to effectively manage and improve our operational effectiveness and resiliency; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the effects of increased competition and our ability to compete effectively; the impact on our business of cyber-attacks, breaches, disclosures and other data-related incidents; our ability to comply with evolving data privacy, AI and security laws; our ability to manage changes in, uncertainty regarding, or adverse application of the complex laws and regulations that govern our business; changing laws and regulations governing health insurance and employee benefits; our ability to keep pace with changes in technology or provide timely enhancements to our solutions and support; risks associated with our international operations; our ability to operate a business subject to numerous complex laws; changing laws and regulations governing health insurance and other traditional employee benefits at the federal, state, and local levels; our ability to be recognized as an employer of worksite employees and for our benefits plans to satisfy all requirements under federal and state regulations; changes in the laws and regulations that govern what it means to be an employer, employee or independent contractor; the impact of new and changing laws regarding remote work; our ability to comply with the licensing requirements that govern our solutions; the failure of third-party service providers performing their functions; the failure to comply with anti-corruption laws and regulations, economic and trade sanctions, and similar laws; the outcome of existing and future legal and tax proceedings; fluctuation in our results of operations and stock price due to factors outside of our control; our ability to comply with the restrictions of our indebtedness and meet our debt obligations; the need for additional capital or to restructure our existing debt; the continuation of our stock repurchase program; the impact of concentrated ownership in our stock by Atairos and other large stockholders; and the anti-takeover provisions in our charter documents and under Delaware law. Any of these factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results.

Further information on risks that could affect TriNet's results is included in our filings with the SEC, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on our investor relations website at https://investor.trinet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of these filings are also available by contacting TriNet Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (510) 875-7201. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release, and any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, we do not assume any obligation, and do not intend, to update any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.