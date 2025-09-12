Get Expert HR Guidance When You Need It

From hiring and compliance to difficult conversations, TriNet gives you access to real HR professionals who can help you navigate the tricky stuff.

Get Expert HR Guidance When You Need It
Small teams don’t always have in-house HR experts. 

And when issues come up—compliance concerns, terminations, workplace conflicts—you need more than an internet search for the answer. You need a real team to help you with critical decisions. 

HR Expertise

How TriNet Helps

With TriNet, you get access to experienced HR professionals who offer real-time best practice guidance based on your industry, location, and business needs. 

HR experts that provide real time l best practice guidance

Help with employee relations and disciplinary actions 

Policy development and handbook support 

Strategic workforce planning and compliance advice 

Your HR Options

TriNet offers two solutions providing HR expertise to any stage of company in every industry. HR Plus offers outsourced admin support for HR, payroll processing and payroll tax, while TriNet PEO provides comprehensive HR support through a co-employment model , which allows for greater assistance in areas like payroll processing, compliance, accessing and administering benefits, and more. 

Services
PEO
HR Plus
Dedicated HR and payroll support 
Employee relations guidance 
Policy development & handbooks
Compliance & risk mitigation support 
Legal hotline for questions to employment law experts
Benefits administration, enrollment, communications, and life status change events
Benefits broker relationship support 
24/7 center support for your employees 
Dedicated customer relationship manager (CRM) 
Tap Into True HR Expertise

Navigate Employee Issues with Confidence

Navigate Employee Issues with Confidence

Get help with sensitive conversations, compliance concerns, policy enforcement, and more. TriNet gives you access to experienced HR professionals who’ve helped businesses navigate tough moments like terminations, disciplinary actions, and internal conflict. Instead of second-guessing or searching on the internet for the right approach, you get real-time best practice guidance tailored to your situation.  

Build a Stronger HR Foundation

Build a Stronger HR Foundation

Work with TriNet pros to shape policies that meet your needs today, and scale with your company tomorrow. A strong HR foundation starts with the right policies, documentation, and support systems—and TriNet helps you put them in place. Whether you’re drafting your first employee handbook or updating your PTO and time off policies, our experts bring clarity and compliance to the process.  

Stay Proactive

Stay Proactive

Mitigate risks before they happen with timely, strategic best practices based on data and human experience. TriNet doesn’t just help you react—we help you stay on top. Our HR experts monitor employment-related laws, workplace trends, and compliance risks helping you stay informed and navigate when problems arise. 

Trusted, On-Demand Support

Trusted, On-Demand Support

HR experts are just a call or message away. When questions come up, you don’t have to wait days for a response or navigate issues on your own. TriNet’s subject matter experts are available to provide fast, reliable support—when you need it. Whether it’s a quick question or a complex situation, we’re here to support you. Support shouldn’t be hard to reach, and with TriNet, it’s not.

Mayer Dallal
TriNet has always been great and responsive by answering the day-to-day questions and things that are needed. To know that we have TriNet as an ally allows us to go into things without the worry and fear of ‘am I doing this right?’ or ‘am I doing this wrong?"
Mayer Dallal
Managing Director, MBANC
Mayer Dallal

People Also Ask

TriNet can connect you with experienced HR professionals, some of whom are certified, in HR compliance, employee relations, and workforce strategy.
Yes. TriNet clients can easily access HR and payroll support when questions arise—with multiple ways to get in touch.
Yes. We provide best practice guidance on handling employee terminations.
Yes. TriNet’s HR experts can help develop or review policies, handbooks, and other key documentation.
Not necessarily. Depending on your needs, TriNet can support your full HR team and work alongside your current in-house staff.
Yes. Our team provides tailored advice that aligns with federal, state, and local rules.
Yes. TriNet helps clients think ahead with proactive planning and data-informed HR strategy.

