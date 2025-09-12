Get Expert HR Guidance When You Need It
From hiring and compliance to difficult conversations, TriNet gives you access to real HR professionals who can help you navigate the tricky stuff.
And when issues come up—compliance concerns, terminations, workplace conflicts—you need more than an internet search for the answer. You need a real team to help you with critical decisions.
How TriNet Helps
HR experts that provide real time l best practice guidance
Help with employee relations and disciplinary actions
Policy development and handbook support
Strategic workforce planning and compliance advice
TriNet offers two solutions providing HR expertise to any stage of company in every industry. HR Plus offers outsourced admin support for HR, payroll processing and payroll tax, while TriNet PEO provides comprehensive HR support through a co-employment model , which allows for greater assistance in areas like payroll processing, compliance, accessing and administering benefits, and more.
Services
PEO
HR Plus
Dedicated HR and payroll support
Employee relations guidance
Policy development & handbooks
Compliance & risk mitigation support
Legal hotline for questions to employment law experts
Benefits administration, enrollment, communications, and life status change events
Benefits broker relationship support
24/7 center support for your employees
Dedicated customer relationship manager (CRM)
Navigate Employee Issues with Confidence
Get help with sensitive conversations, compliance concerns, policy enforcement, and more. TriNet gives you access to experienced HR professionals who’ve helped businesses navigate tough moments like terminations, disciplinary actions, and internal conflict. Instead of second-guessing or searching on the internet for the right approach, you get real-time best practice guidance tailored to your situation.
Build a Stronger HR Foundation
Work with TriNet pros to shape policies that meet your needs today, and scale with your company tomorrow. A strong HR foundation starts with the right policies, documentation, and support systems—and TriNet helps you put them in place. Whether you’re drafting your first employee handbook or updating your PTO and time off policies, our experts bring clarity and compliance to the process.
Stay Proactive
Mitigate risks before they happen with timely, strategic best practices based on data and human experience. TriNet doesn’t just help you react—we help you stay on top. Our HR experts monitor employment-related laws, workplace trends, and compliance risks helping you stay informed and navigate when problems arise.
Trusted, On-Demand Support
HR experts are just a call or message away. When questions come up, you don’t have to wait days for a response or navigate issues on your own. TriNet’s subject matter experts are available to provide fast, reliable support—when you need it. Whether it’s a quick question or a complex situation, we’re here to support you. Support shouldn’t be hard to reach, and with TriNet, it’s not.
