Customer StoriesCRTS Global

CRTS Global

Company size
20-99 Employees

Industry
Technology

Location
Tulsa, OK

Challenge
A global pipeline services provider needed strategic HR support and resources, as well as access to benefits, that their one-person HR team could use to manage their U.S.-based workforce.

Solution
With TriNet, CRTS Global has the easy-to-use technology, personal support, and access to benefits they need to effectively manage their high-performance team, even as they expand.

CRTS is a company that provides field joint coating services. We take care of the pipelines. We apply anti-corrosive solutions to protect the pipeline, and we use our proprietary robotic technology to do this. The company was founded in 1979, and for over 46 years it has been a global leader in providing field joint coating services. Tulsa, Oklahoma is the home for engineering, the world lab, procurement and logistics. The culture here in Tulsa, it's built on a foundation of safety, trust, commitment, high quality standards and diversity.

I am a one-woman HR team. I wanted to work together with a company that would offer me a little bit more than handling payroll and benefits, and I found TriNet. I was looking for a company that could give me ease of mind that I know that this company has the highest standards related to finance and to HR. TriNet was going a little bit above and beyond. They offered me a dedicated HR resource, and they will help you not only with what you think can be your day to day, but also with strategic HR functions. Also, I was looking for a software that was user friendly, and TriNet has their own cloud proprietary solution and the user interface is very, very easy.

TriNet offered me a variety of comprehensive benefits, and I was looking for a medical plan, vision, a life insurance, short- and long-term disability, but we were also very interested in the 401(k) plan and they offered me the EPLI, the employment practices liability insurance. I think that TriNet is my extended HR team. I count on them for administrative tasks, of course, payroll, benefits, but they also offer HR strategic services.

What I personally like about working with TriNet, is my dedicated resource. She's outstanding and if I am asking something that is not under her scope of responsibility, she will easily prompt me to the right resource. Whatever I want, I will ask TriNet, and they will find a solution for me.

We are going to keep growing. Today we have two locations. We are in expansion. We're going to have a lot of more projects in the U.S., and I need to keep counting on TriNet to be able to support my employees and give them the treatment and the benefits that they deserve.
TriNet was going a little bit above and beyond. They offered me a dedicated HR resource, and they will help you not only with what you think can be your day to day, but also with strategic HR functions.”
Coating pipelines around the globe

Founded in 1979, CRTS Global is a global leader in robotic field joint coating services for onshore and offshore pipelines, leveraging their own proprietary technology for a variety of applications.

With two locations in the United States, including their primary engineering lab, having a user-friendly way to support and manage their HR and employees is important, especially with a one-person HR team. TriNet provides the straightforward technology, hands-on support, and access to benefits, including those beyond medical coverage, that CRTS Global needs to manage their U.S. team as their business grows.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.