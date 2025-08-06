Access to robust benefits and resources

When first exploring PEO providers, Patricia Zurkan, Program Manager at HarvestIQ, wasn’t certain that their organization needed such a comprehensive solution. But with TriNet, they found an accessible solution that met their operations and management needs with improved access to benefits. TriNet also provides additional support, expertise and exceptional service, all while delivering savings on business costs.

With employees spread across six states and a small HR and operations team, Patricia values the infrastructure that TriNet provides to help her handle compliance. She notes that “TriNet’s already on top of laws and regulations. It gives my team, as well as our leadership, time back.”

TriNet has enhanced HarvestIQ’s HR and people management experience as well. They enjoy the accessible and robust platform that helps streamline processes like onboarding, the access to competitive benefits that meet the needs of their employees, 24/7 support, and more.