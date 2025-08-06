HarvestIQ
Challenge
A growing startup with limited internal resources needed a better approach to managing their remote team and access to benefits.
Solution
TriNet provides the infrastructure, resources, technology, and access to benefits make it easier for HarvestIQ to focus on their business and team, without compromising on quality.
TriNet helps us navigate compliance, more quickly manage daily tasks, and recruit and retain incredible talent.”
Technology for the future of farming
Software company HarvestIQ specializes in risk management solutions for agriculture and livestock. Founded in 2020, their platform offers comprehensive, real-time data for revenue tracking, risk management, insights and reporting, and more. By combining integrations and real-time data sources, their technology empowers farmers and their advisors to be more informed and make data-driven decisions.
In its early stages, HarvestIQ leveraged a SaaS HR platform to navigate managing their limited team. However, as the team expanded remotely across various states, the challenge of following the various compliance standards grew. These complexities became burdensome for their team to manage internally while striving to preserve HarvestIQ’s unique company culture.
Access to robust benefits and resources
When first exploring PEO providers, Patricia Zurkan, Program Manager at HarvestIQ, wasn’t certain that their organization needed such a comprehensive solution. But with TriNet, they found an accessible solution that met their operations and management needs with improved access to benefits. TriNet also provides additional support, expertise and exceptional service, all while delivering savings on business costs.
With employees spread across six states and a small HR and operations team, Patricia values the infrastructure that TriNet provides to help her handle compliance. She notes that “TriNet’s already on top of laws and regulations. It gives my team, as well as our leadership, time back.”
TriNet has enhanced HarvestIQ’s HR and people management experience as well. They enjoy the accessible and robust platform that helps streamline processes like onboarding, the access to competitive benefits that meet the needs of their employees, 24/7 support, and more.
That’s how I fell in love with TriNet. The access to benefits that meet my team’s needs, wherever they are in life.”
Support and community
TriNet also provides beneficial resources beyond the platform that help support the HarvestIQ team. Patricia particularly enjoys the exclusive online customer community, The Wing. “I love the different reference and educational materials that I find. And I love earning the badges as I complete challenges!” Plus, the opportunity to collaborate and hear from other TriNet clients enables her to exchange ideas on different topics that are relevant to operations professionals.
Growth driving growth
HarvestIQ strives to continue to modernize and support risk management and profitability tracking for agriculture and farmers, while expanding to provide more coverage and access. As they scale to help farmers and their advisors navigate the complexities of modern agriculture, HarvestIQ knows that TriNet will be there to help support them and their talented team.