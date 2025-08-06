Finding transparency with TriNet

From the beginning, more transparent pricing and the quality of TriNet customer service stood out to iMerit. With a team of nearly one hundred when they first onboarded, they needed to know that everything worked correctly and that their workforce all had access to benefits that worked for them, regardless of where they lived. Previously, they needed a supplemental benefits vendor to meet the needs of their distributed team, but TriNet provided them access to have everything in one place.

Day-to-day HR responsibilities have become much easier for managing their employees in Canada and in the U.S., especially with the various support areas that TriNet offers. Employees can get quick answers to payroll and benefits questions thanks to the 24/7 TriNet chat, cutting questions to the internal iMerit team in half. And, with established processes and automation, like reminder emails for benefits elections and more, TriNet makes it possible for their department of two to manage questions, payroll, benefits, people operations and more across twenty states, without adding to their footprint.

Maintaining compliance is key, especially with so many of their colleagues being remote and widespread. Shrijata Basu Saha, Director of Global HR, says, “I just sleep better knowing that we are covered in every state, including California, and that TriNet is supporting us in navigating compliance.”

The built-in reporting capabilities in the TriNet platform have also been useful, in addition to continued learning and education made available in the platform. Shrijata has found various client webinars to be really helpful as well, covering real topics that speak to her current challenges and needs.

And, Shrijata enjoys engaging in the exclusive online TriNet customer community, The Wing, where she can learn more about key HR topics and TriNet offerings while engaging with likeminded professionals in the community who can understand her experience with people management. “I just love it. It’s not overwhelming with information but having a community of people who use the same technology to speak with really does help.”