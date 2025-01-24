HR You Can Count On
At TriNet, we make HR simple for small and medium-sized businesses. From payroll and benefits to risk management and compliance, we’ve got you covered. Our industry-specific solutions and expert support free you up to focus on what you do best—growing your business.
Looking for support?
Reach out to our team experts for personalized support for PEO customers. We're ready to answer your questions quickly and help you get the most out of our HR solutions.
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Chat
Log into TriNet and click ‘Contact TriNet > Live Chat’, available 24/7*Log into TriNet
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Call (PEO only)
800.638.0461
Monday through Friday
6 a.m.–midnight EST
(3 a.m.–9 p.m. PST)*
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Send us a message:clients@trinet.com for Company Admin/Manager Inquiries
employees@trinet.com for Employee Inquiries
*TriNet is closed on select U.S. holidays.