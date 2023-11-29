SolutionsHR Plus

Add a dedicated team of HR professionals to your roster
Do HR...with help
Built for companies that want full control of their HR, and to maintain their employer of record status. But...need a little help with administrative tasks. (Want to join a PEO? Click here instead!)
Works natively with HR Platform
HR Plus is an extension of our HR Platform product, meaning you (and your outsourced team) have access to the same cloud-based HR technology backbone and all your workforce data.
Cheaper than an in-house HR manager
Even the highest-tier services offering is still, on average, $94,000 cheaper than hiring in house. For some, this makes sense. 

Three levels of HR Plus service options

*Levels of service vary based on product selection

HR Manager

HR Manager is our top-level service option.


This is the option to choose for companies that really want to outsource most—if not all—of their HR operations, and want to remain the employer of record. The responsibilities of your HR Manager include everything in Payroll Tax Compliance Manager and everything in Payroll Manager + employee onboarding and offboarding, representing your organization in unemployment claims, calculating taxes, reviewing your policies and procedures, and more.

Payroll Manager

Payroll Manager is our mid-tier service option and helps you with ongoing payroll processing and tax compliance.

You manager will help you stay on top of compliance through expert knowledge of state and federal employer regulations, jurisdiction monitoring, and having the responsibility to process accurate payroll and deductions.

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager is our entry-level tier of outsources services focused on payroll tax compliance.

Our team of professional tax experts can save our clients thousands of dollars from penalties and fees by actively monitoring for new and existing accounts, monitoring workforce address and compensation changes, and monitoring any regulatory changes to payroll jurisdictions that impact your business.

Getting started is easy

Select level of service

  • Select one of three outsourced manager tiers

  • Pricing is on a per employee per month model, starting with 25 employee minimums

Build your package

Once you activate a cart, you’ll have the chance to add and customize your HR platform and services need, add things like:

  • Benefits administration
  • Upgraded HR platform
  • Recruiting software

Make your purchase

You’ll receive a detailed breakdown of you customized packages including pricing and payment options

  • You can purchase directly online
  • You can pay with a credit card or bank account

Meet your team

Open manufacturing positions in the U.S. or 2.4 million that remain vacant due to a shortage of relevant skills in this industry

  • You’ll be connected with both a TriNet implementation specialist and your new outsourced services team

  • Our team will reach out to you with next steps in the first 24 hours after purchase

Select your HR Plus service & get started today

Your HR Plus services package is an extension of our base HR Platform, meaning you get everything in HR Platform plus your choice of one of three service level tiers,

Includes Payroll

+
Payroll Tax Compliance Manager
Ensures basic payroll tax compliance. Your Payroll Tax Compliance Manager will:
  • Set up federal, state & local tax jurisdiction registration accounts with required government agencies
  • Optional active monitoring for new & existing tax jurisdictions, maintaining compliance
Includes Payroll

+
Payroll Manager
Takes care of payroll tax compliance and ongoing payroll tasks. Your Payroll Manager will do everything a Payroll Tax Compliance Manager would:
  • Calculate federal & state payroll taxes
  • Oversee payroll tax compliance needs
  • Workers’ Compensation payroll reporting
Includes Payroll

+
HR Manager
MOST POPULAR
Assumes certain traditional roles of an HR admin, fully outsourced. Your HR Manager will do everything a Payroll Manager would:
  • Represent organization in unemployment claims
  • Manage employee onboarding and off-boarding
  • Maintain compliance with all federal, state & local laws
  • Annual benefits review with brokers
  • Recommend policy and procedure changes as needed
Tangible benefits, real satisfaction

50

Less time onboarding new hires

1 week

Save up to 1 week per year in HR administration

90

Less time spent on payroll and benefits

Looking just for an audit? We’ve got you.

If you’re not ready for an outsourced service team, but would be interested to see if your HR systems and processes are in compliance, let us take a look. Two levels of audits will provide actionable insights to improve your HR risk.

Payroll Tax Compliance Audit

$1,000 per year
Payroll Tax Compliance Audit provides a consultation with one of our payroll tax specialists to review your payroll tax documents and processes. We assess your current situation, help identify concerns, and provide best practice guidance to navigate any concerns.
HR Operations Audit

$2,500 per year
HR Operations Audit includes everything in the Payroll Tax Compliance Audit and more, including a full HR operations audit relating to HR compliance and best practices. Audit synthesizes with a roadmap to help you address any concerns.
"Using TriNet HR Platform, is key to reducing the people we need to hire in HR — while increasing the value we are delivering to our workforce."
Candice Saffer, Head of HR, Social 27

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HR Plus?
The HR Plus model helps to streamline HR, payroll processing, and benefits tasks by allowing users to employ outsourced expert help.
How much do HR Plus services cost?
HR Plus services range in price depending on clients' needs. For detailed HR Plus pricing, review the HR Plus pricing page to learn more.
Can I purchase HR Plus as a standalone?
No. HR Plus services cannot be purchased standalone. Each of the listed HR Plus services is available to be paired with your SaaS subscription.
What level of service does TriNet HR Plus offer?
Our HR Plus services are considered outsourced services, allowing clients to get support from HR, payroll, and tax specialists.

