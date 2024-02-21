Compensation Benchmarking and Reporting
Make smart compensation decisions to attract and retain world-class talent.
Compensation benchmark reports
Gain critical visibility into compensation data with the self-service compensation benchmark report powered by Salary.com. Features include:
- Accurate and reliable data to make more informed compensation decisions
- Convenient access directly from Reports & Analytics
- Custom analytics for smarter job matches and more accurate salary pricing
Custom analytics
Our report is designed with customization and flexibility in mind. Refine your job search with more than just a job title and description. Match on a variety of factors including:
- Responsibilities
- Competencies
- Skills
- Licenses
- Certifications
- Years of experience
- Education requirements
Robust data intelligence
Access comprehensive and accurate compensation data intelligence to align with your business needs. With a database sourced and validated by Salary.com directly from HR and compensation professionals, you can tap into:
- 15,000 unique job titles across 225 industries by company size for every ZIP code
- Career progressions and other related jobs with similar skills
- Different incentives and bonus target percentages
On-demand access
Get started on your own time with intuitive browsing features that makes it easy to move through the job matching process to generate a compensation benchmark report. You’ll get access to powerful compensation data you need at your fingertips, saving you valuable time and resources.