HR ServicesTechnology PlatformCompensation Benchmarking and Reporting

Compensation Benchmarking and Reporting

Make smart compensation decisions to attract and retain world-class talent.

The Compensation Practices of Today's Market
chat_on_laptop.svg
Stay competitive
Gain confidence that you’re offering competitive compensation for the right job, which helps attract and retain quality hires.
charts_computer.svg
Make informed decisions
Salary.com compensation benchmarking reports compiles information from over 15,000 job titles across 225 industries, so you can be confident your compensation decisions are current.
time clock.svg
Save time and resources
You have limited time and resources to focus on growing and operating your business. Salary.com reports easily compile the information you need to make sound compensation decisions.
Access Compensation Benchmark report in Reports & Analytics

Compensation benchmark reports

Gain critical visibility into compensation data with the self-service compensation benchmark report powered by Salary.com. Features include:

  • Accurate and reliable data to make more informed compensation decisions
  • Convenient access directly from Reports & Analytics
  • Custom analytics for smarter job matches and more accurate salary pricing
Feel confident you are offering competitive compensation for comparable jobs. Have trouble matching a job? We also offer compensation consulting for more detailed analytics.
Refine to match jobs easily

Custom analytics

Our report is designed with customization and flexibility in mind. Refine your job search with more than just a job title and description. Match on a variety of factors including:

  • Responsibilities
  • Competencies
  • Skills
  • Licenses
  • Certifications
  • Years of experience
  • Education requirements
Powered by Salary.com

Robust data intelligence

Access comprehensive and accurate compensation data intelligence to align with your business needs. With a database sourced and validated by Salary.com directly from HR and compensation professionals, you can tap into:

  • 15,000 unique job titles across 225 industries by company size for every ZIP code
  • Career progressions and other related jobs with similar skills
  • Different incentives and bonus target percentages
Access Compensation Benchmark from dashboard

On-demand access

Get started on your own time with intuitive browsing features that makes it easy to move through the job matching process to generate a compensation benchmark report. You’ll get access to powerful compensation data you need at your fingertips, saving you valuable time and resources.

Conor Madigan - President and Co-Founder, Kateeva
"We really had to have a great HR foundation to be able to get the best employees and TriNet gave us that even when we were a 20-person company."
Conor Madigan
President and Co-Founder, Kateeva
View all stories >
Conor Madigan - President and Co-Founder, Kateeva
Talent and Organizational Consulting
Talent and Organizational Consulting

Executing strategic initiatives can have a steep learning curve. TriNet’s experts work with you to achieve your performance management, leadership and team building goals.

Learn more
Explore Employee Benefits
Explore Employee Benefits

Your employees’ benefits are an important part of total compensation. See how TriNet uses the power of scale to offer large-company benefits to SMBs.

See Benefit Options
State of the Workplace
State of the Workplace

In the 2025 State of the Workplace, TriNet identifies unique insights into both employer and employee perspectives on hot ticket workplace items like work/life satisfaction, employee engagement, AI usage, and benefit’s ease of use. 

See More

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.