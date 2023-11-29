HR ServicesCompensation Benchmarking and Reporting

Compensation Benchmarking and Reporting

Make smart compensation decisions to attract and retain world-class talent
Stay Competitive
Gain confidence that you’re offering competitive compensation for the right job, which helps attract and retain quality hires.
Make Informed Decisions
Salary.com compensation benchmarking reports complies information from over 15K job titles across 225 industries, so you can be confident your compensation decisions are current.
Save Time and Resources
You have limited time and resources to focus on growing and operating your business. Salary.com reports easily compile the information you need to make sound compensation decisions.
Access Compensation Benchmark Report

Compensation Benchmark Reports

Gain critical visibility into compensation data with the self-service Compensation Benchmark Report powered by Salary.com. Features include:

  • Accurate and reliable data to make more informed compensation decisions
  • Convenient access directly from Workforce Analytics
  • Custom analytics for smarter job matches and more accurate salary pricing
Feel confident you are offering competitive compensation for comparable jobs. Have trouble matching a job? We also offer compensation consulting for more detailed analytics.
Refine to match jobs easily

Custom Analytics

Our report is designed with customization and flexibility in mind. Refine your job search with more than just a job title and description. Match on a variety of factors including:

  • Responsibilities
  • Competencies
  • Skills
  • Licenses
  • Certifications
  • Years of experience
  • Education requirements
Powered by Salary.com

Robust Data Intelligence

Access comprehensive and accurate compensation data intelligence to align with your business needs. With a database sourced and validated by Salary.com directly from HR and compensation professionals, you can tap into:

  • 15,000 unique job titles across 225 industries by company size for every zip code
  • Career progressions and other related jobs with similar skills
  • Different incentives and bonus target percentages
Access Compensation Benchmark from dashboard

On-Demand Access

Get started on your own time with intuitive browsing features that makes it easy to move through the job matching process to generate a compensation benchmark report. You’ll get access to powerful compensation data you need at your fingertips, saving you valuable time and resources.

