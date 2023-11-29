SolutionsHR PlusAdvantage

Rely on HR Plus services for expert best practice guidance on HR, payroll, and benefit-related challenges, so you can better focus on your business.

Experts by your side
Control your costs
Expand your HR team's ability without the need to hire additional headcount
Fully utilize our technology
Maximize value of your technology investment - expert team in HR and TriNet HR platform
Customize your support
Flexibility to choose your level of support and pay for only the services you need

Here are some of the things that make our services great!

Society for Human Resource Management certified HR experts (SHRM)
Certified Payroll Professionals (CPP)
Payroll managers with 7+ years of experience in handling multi-state payroll processing
Experts with degrees in accounting and/or finance
HR managers with 10+ years of experience in handling multi-state HR and payroll processing
Experts with knowledge and experience in handling HR compliance in all 50 states
Best-in-class HR technology to pair with your service offering
$130,000

The average annual salary for an HR manager is $130,000.*

* Report based on BLS Occupational Outlook Handbook 2023
$36,000

For a 50-employee company, this cost could be about $36,000 with outsourced services equating to $94,000 in savings!

"We don’t want to guess when it comes to taking care of our people, especially their pay. The insight and speed of TriNet's advisory service is great!"
Erika Archuleta, HR Manager, Chae Manufacturing

Outsourcing HR can free you up to focus on your business. But it’s hard to make the right decision when you don’t know what to look for. Get the information you need to make the best decision for your company’s needs.

PEO vs. ASO

At TriNet we provide HR services to over 16,000 small and medium size businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. and across several different industries including technology, life sciences, financial services, professional services, nonprofit, retail and more. Because we work with so many SMBs we understand their complex HR needs and their day-to-day HR challenges. And every now and then, we get asked about the difference between a PEO and an ASO. It is a great question because the difference is often misunderstood. Continue reading to learn the difference.

