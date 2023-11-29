At TriNet we provide HR services to over 16,000 small and medium size businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. and across several different industries including technology, life sciences, financial services, professional services, nonprofit, retail and more. Because we work with so many SMBs we understand their complex HR needs and their day-to-day HR challenges. And every now and then, we get asked about the difference between a PEO and an ASO. It is a great question because the difference is often misunderstood. Continue reading to learn the difference.