HR Essentials
Latest
HR Essentials
Employee Onboarding Best Practices: 10 Practices Across Preboarding, Day One, and the First 90 Days
The strongest onboarding programs follow a small set of practices across three phases: preboarding, the first day and week, and the first 90 days. This guide covers 10 best practices and the metrics that show whether they're working, written for small and medium-size businesses.
July 30, 2026 ・13 mins read
HR Essentials
We’re Using AI, But Are We Using It the Right Way?
AI in HR is already here — but adoption without strategy creates real risk. Learn how SMB leaders can implement AI thoughtfully, stay compliant, and protect the human judgment that defines their culture.
May 12, 2026 ・6 mins read
HR Essentials
AI Feels Overwhelming—Because We’re Treating It Like a Threat Instead of a Partner
AI doesn't have to feel overwhelming. Learn how SMB leaders can build AI confidence, reduce fear, and create a culture of curiosity with a practical framework for responsible, human-centered AI adoption.
May 7, 2026 ・5 mins read
HR Essentials
Co Employment Can Feel Confusing at First
Already working with a PEO but still figuring out how co-employment fits your business? TriNet's Ted Coons breaks down why the model takes time to understand — and what changes when it clicks.
April 29, 2026 ・3 mins read
HR Essentials
HR Technology Trends for 2026: AI, Governance and Practical Tools
June 24, 2026 ・18 mins read
HR Essentials
Southeast Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
June 12, 2026 ・4 mins read
HR Essentials
HR Feels Harder Than It Should—And It’s Not Just You
HR complexity is rising while time stays the same. Discover how unified platforms, AI-powered tools, and human expertise work together to reduce administrative burden and help SMB leaders focus on people.
May 6, 2026 ・5 mins read
HR Essentials
Employee Onboarding Best Practices: 10 Practices Across Preboarding, Day One, and the First 90 Days
The strongest onboarding programs follow a small set of practices across three phases: preboarding, the first day and week, and the first 90 days. This guide covers 10 best practices and the metrics that show whether they're working, written for small and medium-size businesses.
July 30, 2026 ・13 mins read
HR Essentials
HR Technology Trends for 2026: AI, Governance and Practical Tools
June 24, 2026 ・18 mins read
HR Essentials
Southeast Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
June 12, 2026 ・4 mins read
HR Essentials
We’re Using AI, But Are We Using It the Right Way?
AI in HR is already here — but adoption without strategy creates real risk. Learn how SMB leaders can implement AI thoughtfully, stay compliant, and protect the human judgment that defines their culture.
May 12, 2026 ・6 mins read
HR Essentials
AI Feels Overwhelming—Because We’re Treating It Like a Threat Instead of a Partner
AI doesn't have to feel overwhelming. Learn how SMB leaders can build AI confidence, reduce fear, and create a culture of curiosity with a practical framework for responsible, human-centered AI adoption.
May 7, 2026 ・5 mins read
HR Essentials
HR Feels Harder Than It Should—And It’s Not Just You
HR complexity is rising while time stays the same. Discover how unified platforms, AI-powered tools, and human expertise work together to reduce administrative burden and help SMB leaders focus on people.
May 6, 2026 ・5 mins read
HR Essentials
Co Employment Can Feel Confusing at First
Already working with a PEO but still figuring out how co-employment fits your business? TriNet's Ted Coons breaks down why the model takes time to understand — and what changes when it clicks.
April 29, 2026 ・3 mins read
Top Resources
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.