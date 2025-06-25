Core Services in HR Risk Mitigation

Businesses can get services to help with HR risk mitigation in different ways.

They could work with a professional employer organization (PEO). PEOs provide a comprehensive HR outsourcing solution and are the employer of record for payroll tax purposes.

Another possibility is an administrative services organization (ASO). An ASO provides a narrower range of administrative support and services and is not a co-employer.

Businesses also can engage the services of a specialty provider to help take care of one need or a small number of HR functions.

Let's look at some of the core services that helps with HR risk mitigation.

Payroll services

By outsourcing your payroll processing services, you can receive support with:

Pay calculations

Employment tax filings

Benefits deductions

Payroll recordkeeping

Policy support and implementation

Outsourcing providers can help you develop workplace policies that mitigate the chances of employees engaging in harassment, discrimination and other concerns that can put your company at risk of being sued. They can help you reinforce the policies in your company’s culture by helping employees access appropriate training easily.

Review support

Some outsourcing firms offer policy and practice reviews that can help pinpoint areas where you are may be at risk. They can help you track important deadlines and provide best practice guidance on compliance concerns you should be aware of. This can be especially useful if you have employees in multiple states or localities.

Workplace investigations and conflict resolution

Workplace conflicts may spiral into litigation if they are not resolved early on. An outsourcing firm can help support workplace concerns. They can provide best practices to help guide you to a solution.

Employee relations support

An outsourcing firm can enhance employee satisfaction by providing user-friendly self-service employee portals to the HR system. This can be applied to a wide range of functions, including performance reports, onboarding new employees, and time and expenses tracking. These tools, and the convenient access to them, help employees to feel that they are valued members of the team.

Training and development programs

Outsourcing services can give employees easy access to the most relevant training and development programs. Their tools can help employees set goals and keep track of their progress.

Documentation and record-keeping systems

Outsourcing providers store records securely in the cloud, helping reduce the risk associated with paper-based systems or outdated in-house software systems. They can help protect the privacy of sensitive employee data with robust security technology, while providing user-friendly ways for employees to access their own information and the documents they need. The providers can also help ensure that required record-keeping requirements are met.

Benefits of HR Risk Mitigation

HR risk mitigation could provide a two-fold benefit: mitigating your HR risks more effectively than you could do in-house, and doing that in a cost-efficient way. PEOs are an excellent way to achieve this goal, and many also provide risk mitigation. Bundling all of these services together offers efficiency and potential peace of mind as part of a PEO’s ROI.

Cost effectiveness and financial impact

Using an HR outsourcing provider could cost less than maintaining a full-service HR department of your own in-house. For example, you would no longer need to manage multiple vendors for the recruiting tool, training, payroll and benefits. Additionally, aside from the bundle of services into one comprehensive solution, you do not have to worry about maintaining, troubleshooting and updating the HR technology software.

Simplify compliance

An outsourcing firm’s HR expertise can help you mitigate the potential costs of penalties, fines and employee lawsuits for non-compliance or employment practices. These can have a huge negative impact on both your company’s finances and its reputation.

Enhancing operational efficiency and business continuity

By helping you develop and implement effective procedures, an outsourcing firm can enhance your company’s operational efficiency while mitigating potential HR risks. These procedures can also provide best practice guidance as your company navigates challenges such as natural disasters, globalization and unexpected changes in your industry or national policy.

Data security and privacy

Look for an outsourcing provider that has robust systems to maintain the security of your sensitive data and that is in compliance with applicable data privacy laws.

Allocation of duties

PEOs go beyond HR risk mitigation. When you engage with a PEO, you and the client are in a co-employment relationship. The client service agreement outlines the roles and duties of the parties, helping to clarify the relationship.

Finding the Best Risk Mitigation Strategy

How do you start strategic planning for risk mitigation? You need to proactively evaluate and head off the possibility of employee claims, as well as government penalties and fines. TriNet provides a comprehensive solution that includes:

Payroll compliance support

Employment practices litigation insurance (EPLI)

Help with employment-related claims prevention

Employment-related claims mitigation

Benefits compliance for PEO-sponsored plans

Workers’ compensation and workplace safety resources

TriNet can support the complexities of payroll processing and record-keeping. This can arise from innocent clerical mistakes or lack of knowledge of the intricacies of and recent changes in wage and hour regulations.

An employment-related claim can cost six figures, even if it’s unfounded. TriNet’s legal team will coordinate work with outside counsel and the insurance carrier to help manage your claim as a PEO customer. According to one survey, the average reported employment practices liability loss was about $103,000. In comparison, cases managed by TriNet’s legal team in conjunction with our clients and outside counsel resulted in an average loss of about $40,000 for our clients.*

