Support and Service Model
TriNet’s support model features an HR team that offers multiple ways to connect, so you get the answers you’re looking for in the way you most prefer.
An Experienced HR Team to Support Your Business
Available when you need it
With multiple ways to connect, you and your employees have access to a responsive team, ready to help.
Expertise for tough questions
From simple and transactional requests to larger consultative questions, TriNet’s HR experts can help guide you to a solution.
Multiple ways to connect
TriNet’s service and support teams are available through chat, phone and platform cases, plus offer a helpful library of resources.
Your HR team
HR is not easy. It is highly specialized and evolving. Whether you’re dealing with the HR challenge of the moment, like managing a hybrid workforce or processing payroll, TriNet is here for you.
Assigned support:
Personalized support from a contact who knows you and your business.
“I need to run an off-cycle payroll with special tax and instructions.”
Personalized support from a contact who knows you and your business.
“I need to run an off-cycle payroll with special tax and instructions.”
Center support:
Direct access to HR experts for on-demand guidance.
“We have a pregnant employee for the first time. Should we have a parental policy? What should it be?”
Direct access to HR experts for on-demand guidance.
“We have a pregnant employee for the first time. Should we have a parental policy? What should it be?”
Relationship management:
Dedicated relationship to help align your needs with TriNet’s services.
“What TriNet resources would you recommend to us given our recent growth?”
Dedicated relationship to help align your needs with TriNet’s services.
“What TriNet resources would you recommend to us given our recent growth?”
Worksite employee support:
Responsive support for your employees 24/7* and offers multiple ways to connect, such as phone, chat, and knowledge center.
“Can you help me obtain an employment verification?”
Responsive support for your employees 24/7* and offers multiple ways to connect, such as phone, chat, and knowledge center.
“Can you help me obtain an employment verification?”
"As our organization grows, we’re experiencing many changes. Having a contact to reach out to with HR-related matters is beyond helpful. "
HR administrator, Marketing and Advertising Firm
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.