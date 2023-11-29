Global workforce management

Manage your international workforce with ease in collaboration with our global partners.
The percentage of leaders that say building global teams is part of their business strategy.1
The percentage of businesses already actively engaged in global recruitment.1
Through our integration with G-P, you gain a unified view of certain international worker data from the G-P platform on the TriNet platform, making it convenient to access information for managing and making workforce decisions.
What this means for you:
What is your global growth potential? Talent shortages and distributed workforces have unlocked business growth around the world. Learn how SMBs can hire, recruit and onboard talent in 180 countries in this TriNet 2023 PeopleForce session featuring G-P.
Learn from G-P the top seven reasons compliance is critical when hiring internationally and how to navigate many of the common challenges that arise.