HR Solutions for hiring globally
Through TriNet and G-P, Small and medium businesses (SMBs) can rely on our combined capabilities to help assemble the talent their business needs to thrive.
icon_Applicant_Tracking.svg
Unlock global talent
Recruit, hire, onboard, pay, and manage global employees quickly.
icon_Professional_Services.svg
Comply with confidence
Gain time back and peace-of-mind that comes with having the resources and experts to help with global compliance.
icon_Non-Profit.svg
Provide local benefits: globally
Access to big-company benefits required to assemble the optimal workforce.

Businesses are going global

66

The percentage of leaders that say building global teams is part of their business strategy.1

1G-P’s 2023 Global Growth Report Reveals the Future of Work
81

The percentage of businesses already actively engaged in global recruitment.1

1G-P’s 2023 Global Growth Report Reveals the Future of Work
Global workforce management

Prebuilt Integration

Through our integration with G-P, you gain a unified view of certain international worker data from the G-P platform on the TriNet platform, making it convenient to access information for managing and making workforce decisions.

What this means for you:

  • Direct access to G-P from TriNet using Single Sign- On (SSO)
  • One view of your certain international worker data from the G-P platform that will be displayed in the TriNet platform to be viewed alongside their domestic worksite employee data
Learn more
"We have customers all over the world. That is a big part of why we use TriNet and G-P in tandem."
Laurel Timothy, Director of Finance & HR, Devonway

Related Resources

SMBs Go Global: Exploring International Talent
SMBs Go Global: Exploring International Talent

What is your global growth potential? Talent shortages and distributed workforces have unlocked business growth around the world. Learn how SMBs can hire, recruit and onboard talent in 180 countries in this TriNet 2023 PeopleForce session featuring G-P.

Watch on-demand
eGuide: 7 Compliance Challenges Companies Face When Growing Globally
eGuide: 7 Compliance Challenges Companies Face When Growing Globally

Learn from G-P the top seven reasons compliance is critical when hiring internationally and how to navigate many of the common challenges that arise.

Read now

