Instructor-Led HR Training
HR101 Training for Managers and Supervisors
HR101 is an ongoing series of virtual, instructor-led programs that focus on three main areas of the employment lifecycle: hiring, performance management and employee separations. Each course in the learning program offers robust interaction between the facilitator and participants, allowing for real-time application of the skills learned.
Hiring Best practices
- Job Analysis
- Job Description
- Job Posting
- Interviewing
- Employment Offer & Screening
- Employee Onboarding
Performance Management
- Set clear performance expectations and effective goal setting.
- Manage performance utilizing effective feedback and coaching techniques.
- Facilitate critical performance conversations.
- Evaluate performance results.
Employee Separations
- Discover TriNet resources and support available throughout the termination process.
- Examine voluntary and involuntary employment separations.
- Understand important guidelines for employee separation actions.
- Discover best practices for facilitating exit interviews and employee termination meetings.
DiSC Assessment
Effective employees often have a good understanding of themselves—including their strengths and weaknesses—and use that insight to help develop strategies that meet the demands of their environment. TriNet can help your team evaluate themselves better.
DiSC is a behavior assessment tool which centers on four different personality traits: dominance, influence, steadiness, and conscientiousness.
- Discover how behavior styles can impact actions and communication
- Enhance learning of others’ behavioral and communication styles to improve understanding
- Improve team collaboration through self- and team-awareness
- Create an action plan for three to six months
- Receive resources to continue the journey and implement increased knowledge
Career Transitions
Transitioning individuals from your team is never an easy decision. Yet it is often a necessary one as businesses and industries evolve. TriNet’s Career Transitions workshop helps make the difficult process easier for both your organization and your displaced employee.
Career Transitions workshops can help your organization when:
- The workforce is being restructured, or a reorganization is taking place.
- A merger or acquisition leads to staffing cuts.
- A high-level worksite employee or someone with long tenure must be terminated.
- A high-risk or difficult worker is going to be terminated.
- The organization wants to demonstrate goodwill by elevating a worksite employee’s severance package.
Your departing employees can benefit from:
- Assistance with resume building, interview skills, and financial planning.
- A demonstration of your commitment to them with professional off-boarding.
- Cost-effective individual interactive coaching.
Inclusion and Belonging
A series of virtual inclusivity training sessions designed to help individuals and organizations move from awareness to action. These sessions—Moving from Bias to Inclusion, Creating an Inclusive Workplace Culture, Inclusive Conversations @ Work, and Fostering Belonging—equip participants with practical tools, communication strategies, and leadership frameworks to build more inclusive, respectful, and supportive workplaces.
Sessions help promote:
- Greater self-awareness and bias
- Improved employee engagement and retention
- Enhanced ability to attract diverse talent
- Stronger customer satisfaction through inclusive teams
- Increased innovation and business performance
- Mitigated risk of workplace concerns through respectful culture
