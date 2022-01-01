01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
HR Software plus expertise

Access our comprehensive, reliable HR platform with self-service and mobile tools so you can manage your human resources needs. Or talk to a live expert in real time who knows your industry. We’re all about maximizing the way you get HR admin done for your small to medium sized business.

HR technology plaftform

An HR Platform to Support Your Business

Save time

Using one platform means you spend less time on HR. Get support across employee lifecycle—from recruiting and onboarding to performance management.

Tap into intelligence

Gain the insight you need to make people decisions in every aspect of your business. Visualize your HR and business data easily with options to export reports.

Get your HR to go

Onboard conveniently and access payroll, TriNet-sponsored benefits and time off requests from the TriNet Mobile app. Give your people the flexibility to manage their HR needs from anywhere.

Online self-service

With our online HR software and self-service tools, it’s easy for you and your employees to manage benefits, view pay information or update personnel files with life changes such as getting married or having a child. What this means for your team:

Employees can view pay stubs, make changes to W-4s, enroll in benefits, update direct deposit info, request time off and more

Managers can build dashboards and make administrative changes such as payroll adjustments, as well as access the company org chart

Everything in one place

Susan was planning her upcoming marriage and needed to plan for her big day. Using TriNet’s self-service tools, she was able to view her accrued vacation days and request time off. Once she was back from her honeymoon, Susan updated her personnel file with her new marital status―all through a single log in.

Anecdote everything in one place

Integration Center

Make the most of the business applications you rely on every day. With the TriNet Integration Center you can use our pre-built integrations and APIs to unify your data so you can drive productivity and make informed decisions.

Learn more about Integration Center
TriNet's Intergration Center dasboard

Workforce Analytics

Turn your HR data into actionable insights to help you make informed business decisions. We’ll show you how easy it is to generate visualizations and detailed reports using your people data with just a few clicks. All of this is powered by our workforce analytics HR software that helps you gain the insights you need to make informed strategic decisions.

Learn more about Workforce Analytics
Custom reporting

TriNet Mobile HR app

HR at your fingertips, anytime. With TriNet Mobile, you can access real-time information on your paychecks, benefits, time-off, company directory and more.

What this means to you:

  • See TriNet-sponsored benefits information for you and covered family members, plus you’ll always have your benefit cards handy
  • View and compare paychecks, and check the next payday
  • Manage time off, including requests and approvals

Learn more about TriNet Mobile
TriNet Mobile Dashboard

Simplifying Benefits Enrollment

Making the right benefit elections is an important decision for your employees and their families. Our Benefits Enrollment Application simplifies the process with easy-to-use navigation that lets you deliver a smooth enrollment process to your employees. With useful features like plan design comparisons, a dynamic cost calculator, key dates and the option to move through election pages at their own pace or follow guided navigation, your employees can save time and make informed decisions however it works best for them.

Open enrollment menu

Document Management

Simplify your workflow needs and keep your critical HR documents secure. With Document Management, backed by Box, managing your employee HR documents becomes a breeze. Request documentation, validate employee certifications, track uploads and more directly from the TriNet platform.

Learn more about Document Management
Document management

0%

Fast fact: 69% of organizations are building integrated systems to analyze worker-related data*

*2018 Deloitte, Human Capital Trends (March 2018).

A better way to manage expenses

Eliminate common hassles with our expense management system. Import expenses and automate the approval process with a convenient paperless option. You can also create, submit and approve expense reports online or through our mobile app, which is seamlessly transferred to payroll for reimbursement. Plus, expense data can be integrated with leading accounting solutions such as NetSuite, Intacct and QuickBooksTM.

With our expense management tool, you can:

  • Upload scanned receipts or attach a digital receipt through the mobile app
  • Record and track mileage, either using a map for accurate routing or by entering the number of miles driven
  • Choose from standard expense categories or customize to match your needs

Learn more about Expense Management
A better way to manage your business expenses

Applicant tracking tool

When you team up with TriNet, you'll have access to powerful applicant tracking tools that expedite the all-important talent acquisition process. Our applicant tracking system simplifies the many steps involved in hiring the right candidate, from creating job descriptions and posting them on major job boards, to compiling interview feedback and vetting potential hires. 

Learn more about Applicant Tracking
Recruitment tools from TriNet

Professional growth tools

Your employees make your company what it is. Maximize their potential and help support each individual’s professional growth using TriNet’s tools.

Performance management tool:

  • Captures real-time feedback, facilitating more frequent and informed conversations between managers and employees
  • Sets realistic goals and expectations while giving employees increased visibility into their performance and progress

Learning management tool:

  • Offers more than 500 cloud-based professional education programs, enabling anytime, anywhere online learning
  • Demonstrates how employees can apply their skills in real-world environments while performing their best
Professional growth tools from TriNet

Customer Stories

I honestly cannot rave enough about the TriNet platform. Based on other platforms that I've worked with, it’s one of the most user-friendly for all levels of employees.
Stephanie Shuler
VP, People Solutions and Compliance, UPtv
View All Stories
Stephanie Shuler - VP, People Solutions and Compliance, UPtv

Explore Our Other Services

