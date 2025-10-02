Your All-in-One HR Platform

See how easy it can be to manage your HR tasks from our comprehensive, reliable technology platform:

  • Simplify payroll processing and time-tracking
  • Manage TriNet-sponsored employee benefits
  • Visualize your workforce data using charts, graphs and dashboards
Watch our 15-minute demo
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Comprehensive HR
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HR Expertise

Talent Management
Dedicated Team
Employee Support
Strategic Services
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Benefit Options

Premium-Level Plans
National and Regional Insurance Carrier Policies
Compliance Support
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Payroll Services

Online Payroll Processing
Payroll Specialists
Tax Administration
Self-Service Platform
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Risk Mitigation

Compliance
Best Practices Guidance
Workplace Safety
Employment Practices Liability Insurance
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Technology Platform

Mobile App
Real-Time Data Insights
Self-Service Tools

Don’t just take our word for it.

Cybriant
Dagne Dover
Equilend
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Happiest Baby
Joan Creative
Mammoth biosciences
MJFF
Mike's Hot Honey
MTI
ODA
Urogne

About TriNet

30+

years in business, founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area

$70B

payroll processed in 2025*

*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions
~323,000

worksite employees as of 10/31/25