Your All-in-One HR Platform
See how easy it can be to manage your HR tasks from our comprehensive, reliable technology platform:
- Simplify payroll processing and time-tracking
- Manage TriNet-sponsored employee benefits
- Visualize your workforce data using charts, graphs and dashboards
Watch our 15-minute demo
Comprehensive HR
Benefit Options
Premium-Level Plans
National and Regional Insurance Carrier Policies
Compliance Support
National and Regional Insurance Carrier Policies
Compliance Support
Risk Mitigation
Compliance
Best Practices Guidance
Workplace Safety
Employment Practices Liability Insurance
Best Practices Guidance
Workplace Safety
Employment Practices Liability Insurance
Don’t just take our word for it.
About TriNet
30+
years in business, founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area
$70B
payroll processed in 2025*
*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions
~323,000
worksite employees as of 10/31/25