Risk Mitigation

Protect your business and gain confidence that complex employment-related regulations and compliance are met and checked off.

Risk mitigation

Risk Management Solutions for Your Business

Gain peace of mind

Count on our compliance experts for industry-specialized guidance on employment-related rules and regulations to help you mitigate risk.

Make informed decisions

Be confident that our expert guidance will help you stay on track whenever difficult or sensitive situations arise, so you can always make an informed decision.

Stay on top of regulatory shifts

Keeping up with ever-changing employment rules and regulations takes time away from growing your business. Rely on compliance experts to handle that for you.

Payroll compliance

Spend less time on payroll compliance and more time growing your business. With payroll, you need an HR ally who not only is an expert on the minutiae of reporting requirements and filings at the federal, state and local level, but also is equally adept at managing multiple unemployment insurance claims and inquiries.

What this means for you:

  • Create, file and send W-2s to employees, including electronic W-2s and TurboTax™ integration
  • Administer and manage unemployment benefits, including plans, payroll collection and claims handling
  • Collect and remit federal, state and local taxes for payroll administered through TriNet

Paryoll compliance

Lean on our expertise

A consulting firm received a wrongful termination lawsuit from an employee who was let go due to poor performance. Having worked with TriNet in establishing best practices, the firm had a well-documented trail of the performance-related issues leading up to the termination.

TriNet's team helped manage the unfounded lawsuit through our EPLI coverage and helped achieve a favorable result without incurring excessive legal fees.

Lean on TriNet's HR expertise

Benefits compliance

Get relief knowing your plans comply with employee benefits regulations and the Affordable Care Act. Because TriNet’s full-service benefits and retirement plans include expert guidance and compliance support, we’re with you at every step.

What this means for you:

  • Delegate administrative responsibility for our health plans, as well as fiduciary responsibility for our retirement plans to minimize your risk
  • Compliance for TriNet 401(k) plans and filings, including Form 5500, audits, required plan testing and monitoring investment options
  • Manage COBRA administration for former employees participating in our plans, including notices and payment collection
Benefits compliance

ACA compliance

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is a complex and evolving piece of legislation with tangible benefits for many. But staying on top of compliance can be challenging and noncompliance can bring stiff penalties. TriNet’s expertise and handling of both payroll and benefits include a fully integrated ACA solution that addresses your compliance concerns.

What this means for you:

  • Medical plans that meet all coverage requirements
  • Contribution strategies that meet ACA affordability requirements
  • Data tracking, filings and employee notices that are handled for you
  • Expert support and guidance to navigate you through this complex environment and help ensure complianc
Affordable Care Act

Employment practices risk management

Protect your business from employer liabilities such as discrimination, wrongful termination, unlawful retaliation and harassment claims. Our comprehensive program not only offers resources that help prevent these issues from happening in the first place, but also supports you in the event of a claim with insurance coverage and claims management expertise.
Claims prevention—Guidance on best practices and access to an online reference library to help prevent workplace situations that give rise to employee claims

Claims mitigation—Active management of claims and pre-negotiated fees and caps with external counsel to facilitate the claims process and help control costs

The risks are real and we can help

$160,000

Average settlement amount for discrimination charges filed with the EEOC every year *

* Hiscox, 2017 Hiscox Guide to Employee Lawsuits (Nov 2017).

0%

Percentage of small to midsize businesses facing an employment charge of discrimination *

* Hiscox, 2017 Hiscox Guide to Employee Lawsuits (Nov 2017).

Workplace risk management services

Your people are incredible. Help keep them safe on the job through TriNet’s workplace risk management services. Our robust yet cost-effective risk mitigation programs are designed by experienced risk management consultants who will conduct industry-specific assessments onsite to help you reduce your likelihood of workplace injuries.

What this means for you:

  • An expert team to assess your workplace against industry standards and identify any potential hazards
  • All recommendations and implementation managed by TriNet, as well as results tracking and monitoring
Workplace risk management services

Workers' compensation

When injuries happen, your employees deserve an experienced team on their side who can expedite the process to get them whole again. We can also handle the myriad of details related to administering your workers’ comp program, from plan sponsorship and claims processing, to helping prevent fraudulent claims.
Learn more about Workers' Compensation

Expedited resolution timelines with our experienced and responsive claims management team

Cash-flow efficient plans; pay-as-you-go with no deposits and no deductibles

Customer Stories

They know all the employment laws and rules for every state and that gives me a reason to be able to sleep better at night.
Adrienne Giannone
President and CEO, Edge Electronics
Adrienne Giannone - President and CEO, Edge Electronics

