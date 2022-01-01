Risk mitigation

Count on our compliance experts for industry-specialized guidance on employment-related rules and regulations to help you mitigate risk.
Be confident that our expert guidance will help you stay on track whenever difficult or sensitive situations arise, so you can always make an informed decision.
Keeping up with ever-changing employment rules and regulations takes time away from growing your business. Rely on compliance experts to handle that for you.
Spend less time on payroll compliance and more time growing your business. With payroll, you need an HR ally who not only is an expert on the minutiae of reporting requirements and filings at the federal, state and local level, but also is equally adept at managing multiple unemployment insurance claims and inquiries.
What this means for you:
A consulting firm received a wrongful termination lawsuit from an employee who was let go due to poor performance. Having worked with TriNet in establishing best practices, the firm had a well-documented trail of the performance-related issues leading up to the termination.
TriNet's team helped manage the unfounded lawsuit through our EPLI coverage and helped achieve a favorable result without incurring excessive legal fees.
Get relief knowing your plans comply with employee benefits regulations and the Affordable Care Act. Because TriNet’s full-service benefits and retirement plans include expert guidance and compliance support, we’re with you at every step.
What this means for you:
The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is a complex and evolving piece of legislation with tangible benefits for many. But staying on top of compliance can be challenging and noncompliance can bring stiff penalties. TriNet’s expertise and handling of both payroll and benefits include a fully integrated ACA solution that addresses your compliance concerns.
What this means for you:
Claims prevention—Guidance on best practices and access to an online reference library to help prevent workplace situations that give rise to employee claims
Claims mitigation—Active management of claims and pre-negotiated fees and caps with external counsel to facilitate the claims process and help control costs
Average settlement amount for discrimination charges filed with the EEOC every year *
Percentage of small to midsize businesses facing an employment charge of discrimination *
Your people are incredible. Help keep them safe on the job through TriNet’s workplace risk management services. Our robust yet cost-effective risk mitigation programs are designed by experienced risk management consultants who will conduct industry-specific assessments onsite to help you reduce your likelihood of workplace injuries.
What this means for you:
Expedited resolution timelines with our experienced and responsive claims management team
Cash-flow efficient plans; pay-as-you-go with no deposits and no deductibles