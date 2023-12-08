Performance Management
Capture real-time feedback and accurate performance data while keeping employees engaged.
Finding purpose
of employees in a 2021 McKinsey study said their purpose is largely defined by their work1
Chart a path for success
TriNet offers an end-to-end approach to help companies achieve an effective performance management program. This approach combines expert consultants who work with you to assess and design a comprehensive performance process and a cloud-based application to execute on your strategy.
A custom-built strategy for your business
Our Organizational Development consultants help:
- Develop a performance management strategy that aligns with your culture, values and business priorities
Align individual efforts with business objectives Foster a culture of continuous feedback in a way that motivates and increases productivity
Drive accountability for how individuals are rewarded
Identify high performance talent that may be ready for new roles
Inform development opportunities for upskilling or reskilling your workforce
Simplified by technology
Data and Analytics That Improve Conversations
Having clear insights into your employees’ performance directly impacts business goals. Both employees and administrators can track goals through an intuitive performance dashboard, enabling more frequent and transparent review conversations.
Additionally, you can access detailed performance reports in a centralized location using Reports & Analytics. Find pre-built reports containing your performance management data or create custom ones using Report Builder.
Intricate assessments?
For businesses that have more complex performance management needs, TriNet also integrates with Lattice.