Payroll Manager services is designed for businesses that need more than just support. In addition to carefully reviewing pay runs, your dedicated payroll manager will process scheduled, and off-cycle pay runs for U.S. employees and contractors.

Outsourced Expert Payroll Help
Work with experts
Payroll experts to help with the responsibilities of a traditional payroll department
Get time back
Outsource tedious and difficult payroll tasks
Protect your business
Minimizing potential for IRS tax audits

Payroll Manager services take much of the work out of payroll

Everything in Payroll Tax Compliance Manager
Prepare company payroll runs per cadence of pay frequency
Review benefits and deductions for accurate entry
Process off cycle payroll request including bonuses, end of year disbursements and reimbursements
Process termination payroll runs per governing jurisdiction requirements
Administer workers’ compensation payroll reporting
Monitor and support employee payroll updates and requests
Enter payroll changes into TriNet HR platform
Process payroll corrections as needed
And more!

How does Payroll Manager work with the HR Platform?

HR Plus services pair with any of our HR Platform packages for maximum impact. Our HR Platform is reliable and easy to use — plus, our HR Plus team helps lighten your HR burden so you get the most value from your new HR technology. With TriNet HR Plus services, you get guidance and support to help complement our leading-edge HR technology.

ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
