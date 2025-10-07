See How HR Could Impact Your Business — Get a Personalized Case in Minutes
What’s in it for you?
By answering a few quick questions, you’ll receive a tailored business case built on your company’s priorities and challenges:
Get time back: See how you can save time by reducing HR admin.
Simplify operations: Replace multiple vendors with an integrated HR solution.
Optimize costs—Learn how PEO clients can potentially save an average of up to $2,200 per employee annually.*
* NAPEO White Paper, 2024; Individual business results may vary, including results of TriNet clients.
TechValidate surveys of 153–170 TriNet customers, 2024.
Attract & retain talent: Access enterprise-level benefits that help you compete for top talent.
Navigate compliance: Helps your business mitigate risks and stay on top of ever-changing employment-related laws.
Gain insights: Unlock workforce analytics that can drive smarter decisions.
Why TriNet
businesses across the U.S. trust TriNet for their HR needs.
successfully navigated for clients in 2024.
payroll processed in 2024* Customers report an average ROI of 27% annually with a PEO.**
**NAPEO (2019); individual business results may vary, including those of TriNet clients.
lower employee turnover is seen by businesses using a PEO.*