Navigating economic uncertainties? Check out some helpful resources here.
About UsCulture of Belonging at TriNet

Culture of Belonging at TriNet

We are in the people business. This is reflected in everything that we do and is brought to life by our mission and vision. We serve a diverse set of customers, and our colleagues represent an amazingly wide range of perspectives, backgrounds and experiences. They bring our One TriNet Culture of Belonging to life and provide the energy and personality that makes us who we are.

Picture of TriNet Colleagues answer the question What Does Allyship mean to you?

TriNet’s Belonging Framework

Our belonging journey is a movement, not a moment. To achieve our goals, we’ve created a framework that outlines the principles that we live by, our multi-year roadmap and the ways we will focus our efforts. We are focused on cultivating the movement to engage every colleague at TriNet and embedding belonging into the DNA of our culture. Our principles include:

We inspire a sense of belonging through the One TriNet culture

We empower dynamic networks and intersectional communities

We encourage dialogue and authenticity to foster continuous learning

We champion inclusion, diversity, equality and accessibility in all practices

Mike Simonds, Chief Executive Officer
"At TriNet, we believe that our people are our greatest asset. It is their collective talents, skills and experiences that drive our success and enable us to deliver exceptional HR solutions. TriNetters are part of a unique and special team, one that stands together every day to help our customers make a difference in the world. To work at TriNet is to be part of an environment and culture that values diversity, fosters collaboration, and empowers colleagues to grow and succeed. If that sounds like what you’re looking for, I invite you to explore the opportunities at TriNet."
Mike Simonds
President and Chief Executive Officer
Mike Simonds, Chief Executive Officer
Colleague Resource Group Members

We’re bring Belonging to life by:​

  • Cultivating the movement by focusing an entire week to inclusion focused topics through education, experience and exposure each year during BUILD Week
  • Driving colleague-led experiences and building communities through Colleague Resource Groups
  • Developing capabilities through custom inclusion courses
  • Learning about our colleagues through “What’s Your Jam” - a podcast series
  • Broadening perspectives with internal and external speakers
  • Fostering open dialogue and creating safe space through Coffee Talks
  • Dedicating learning opportunities specific for people leaders through our Inclusive Leader & One Small Thing for Managers Program
  • Supporting colleague development through rotational and mentorship opportunities
  • Improving recruitment efforts by masking resumes and removing bias language from job descriptions to ensure inclusivity for all
  • Publishing TriNet’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report to provide a new level of transparency into our role with respect to sustainability and community
Tricia Lauer

Impact Award

At 2024 BUILD Week, we announced the winner of the 2nd Impact Award. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions to our One TriNet Culture of Belonging of a Colleague Resource Group (CRG) member. We are pleased to announce Tricia Lauer as this year’s awardee

"The Pride CRG is extremely important and personal to me, and everything that I get to do is just amazing. I am blessed to have the best co-lead in the world, along with some simply amazing other leaders which just makes this role so much easier. Add that to having some amazing executive sponsors? The recipe for success! I appreciate this award very much, thank you! The work the CRG (along with the entire Culture of Belonging department) is so critical; I'm just happy to be a small part of it!"

Tricia Lauer
Lead of the TNET Pride CRG.

Our Colleague Resource Groups

Our Colleague Resource Groups (CRGs) are the culture carriers that drive our One TriNet Culture of Belonging. Colleague resource groups (CRGs) are colleague-led, self-directed voluntary groups that offer opportunities to network internally, attract a diverse colleague base, provide an inclusive space for the sharing of ideas and business solutions critical to TriNet’s success, and create opportunities for mentoring and career development.

View our CRGs
Abilities

Abilities

The Abilities CRG is envisioned to be a resource group for colleagues with both visible and invisible differences as well as their allies—to support and share experiences, build awareness in our TriNet community, and to have a place to discuss workplace and related caregiver challenges and opportunities.
Asians@TriNet

Asians@TriNet

The mission of Asians@TriNet is to build an inclusive community and provide a support network focusing on career development, Asian cultural awareness, community outreach, and mentorship programs.
Bagel Bunch

Bagel Bunch

Bagel Bunch is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace by celebrating and supporting the Jewish heritage within our corporate community. Our mission is to create a space where individuals of Jewish background and their allies can connect, collaborate, and thrive. We aim to promote understanding, embrace diversity, and contribute to a workplace culture that values the richness of our collective experiences.
Black Employee Network (BEN)

Black Employee Network (BEN)

To create a collaborative space for all TriNet colleagues to support the success of Black colleagues within the organization.
Green Team

Green Team

The mission of the Green Team CRG is to provide similarly engaged TriNet colleagues a place to come together to share and drive forward environmentally focused ideas and living/business solutions, including awareness, sustainability, and environmental justice/equity.
Juntos!

Juntos!

The mission of the Juntos! CRG is to drive awareness within the Latino/Hispanic colleague community highlighting cultural identities to leverage experiences within TriNet. We want Juntos! to be a safe space for all colleagues to share their stories, experiences and learn from one another.
Namaste-India

Namaste-India

The mission of the Namaste-India CRG is to further promote an inclusive environment at TriNet by: 1) Providing members with the ability to share the rich Indian cultural heritage via ethnic events, 2) Offer culturally sensitive/relevant educational and professional development opportunities, 3) Effectively leveraging the Indian cultural diversity to champion innovation, creativity and to BE INCREDIBLE, and 4) Welcome allies and effectively engage them via learning, participation and input to foster a cohesive TriNet workforce.
TNET Pride

TNET Pride

The mission of the TNET Pride CRG is to build colleague connections in a safe and courageous space. Empowering, supporting and celebrating our incredibly diverse LGBTQ+ community. We build community through educational events, volunteerism and giving.
TriNet Lighthouse for Colleagues (TLC)

TriNet Lighthouse for Colleagues (TLC)

The mission of the TriNet Lighthouse for Colleagues CG is to provide an inclusive community of belonging where colleagues across TriNet can support each other through a variety of mental health-oriented initiatives and educational events. The group provides resources to improve mental health, increase resiliency, and remove the stigma surrounding mental health issues.
Veteran Employee Team (VET)

Veteran Employee Team (VET)

The mission of the Veteran Employee Team CRG is to provide a welcoming and collaborative group for veterans at TriNet and allies, to recognize those who served and their supportive military families, which offers experiences that support, guide and inform about various veterans’ topics.
Women@Work

Women@Work

The mission of the Women At Work CRG is to empower women through developing and strengthening their voices at TriNet.
Women of Color (WOC)

Women of Color (WOC)

The mission of the Women of Color CRG is to build a high-trust professional network and community for Women of Color colleagues and their allies while cultivating a sense of belonging and engagement and serves as an inspiring forum to promote conversations and ideas that’ll bring a diverse approach to challenges, drive innovation, growth, and Women of Color talent retention here at TriNet.
Working Caregivers

Working Caregivers

The mission of the Working Caregivers CRG is to stand together as working parents and caregivers and utilize each other as support in a collaborative environment.

Hear from Our Colleagues

Treisha Kong-Rodney, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion , Sr. Manager
"It’s an honor to be part of the journey to evolve our Culture of Belonging strategy at TriNet. It’s a pleasure working with our colleagues and seeing how our strategy directly contributes to their sense of belonging. I can’t wait to see how we continue to grow in the years to come."
Treisha Kong-Rodney
Diversity & Inclusion Sr. Manager
Treisha Kong-Rodney, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion , Sr. Manager
athy Manginelli , Chief Talent Officer
"It’s been incredible seeing our colleagues come together, learn with one another and discuss how and why they feel they belong at TriNet. For me, it’s been so meaningful to see everyone bring their authentic self to work and build new and deeper connections through the events and programs we’ve brought to life at TriNet."
Cathy Manginelli
Chief Talent Officer
athy Manginelli , Chief Talent Officer

About TriNet

30+

years in business, founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area

~341,000

worksite employees as of 3/31/25

~20,000

clients as of 12/31/24

TriNet Awards and Recognition

Newsweek American's Greatest Workplace for Diversity 2024 & 2025

Newsweek

American's Greatest Workplace for Diversity 2024 & 2025
Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) 2024 & 2025

Mental Health America (MHA)

Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health 2024 & 2025
Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) 2023

Mental Health America (MHA)

Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health 2023
Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2025 Equality 100

Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Equality 100 - 2025
Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023 & 2024 Corporate Equality Index

Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Corporate Equality Index 2023 & 2024
Disability Equality Index Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion 2024

Disability Equality Index (DEI)

Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion 2024
The Business Intelligence Group Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024

The Business Intelligence Group

Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024
Newsweek #1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024

Newsweek

#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024
G2 Leader Mid-Market Spring 2025

G2

Leader Mid-Market Spring 2025
G2 Easiest Admin Spring 2025

G2

Easiest Admin Spring 2025
TrustRadius Tech Cares Award 2024

TrustRadius

Tech Cares Award 2024
TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award 2025

TrustRadius

Buyer's Choice Award 2025
Tech Radar Five Best PEO Companies 2022

Tech Radar

Five Best PEO Companies 2022
Championing_exellence_edited.jpg

Join the TriNet team and be a part of our journey

From your initial onboarding experience through professional growth support and leadership training, TriNet invests in your success every step of the way.  

Interested in joining the TriNet team? Visit our career site and explore career opportunities at TriNet.

Careers | TriNet
Join the conversation
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
logo_irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.
View certification