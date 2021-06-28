We are in the people business. This is reflected in everything that we do and is brought to life by our mission and vision. We serve a diverse set of customers, and our colleagues represent an amazingly wide range of perspectives, backgrounds and experiences. They bring our One TriNet Culture of Belonging to life and provide the energy and personality that makes us who we are.
Our belonging journey is a movement, not a moment. To achieve our goals, we’ve created a framework that outlines the principles that we live by, our multi-year roadmap and the ways we will focus our efforts. We are focused on cultivating the movement to engage every colleague at TriNet and embedding belonging into the DNA of our culture. Our principles include:
We inspire a sense of belonging through the One TriNet culture
We empower dynamic networks and intersectional communities
We encourage dialogue and authenticity to foster continuous learning
We champion inclusion, diversity, equality and accessibility in all practices
At 2024 BUILD Week, we announced the winner of the 2nd Impact Award. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions to our One TriNet Culture of Belonging of a Colleague Resource Group (CRG) member. We are pleased to announce Tricia Lauer as this year’s awardee
"The Pride CRG is extremely important and personal to me, and everything that I get to do is just amazing. I am blessed to have the best co-lead in the world, along with some simply amazing other leaders which just makes this role so much easier. Add that to having some amazing executive sponsors? The recipe for success! I appreciate this award very much, thank you! The work the CRG (along with the entire Culture of Belonging department) is so critical; I'm just happy to be a small part of it!"
Tricia Lauer
Lead of the TNET Pride CRG.
Our Colleague Resource Groups (CRGs) are the culture carriers that drive our One TriNet Culture of Belonging. Colleague resource groups (CRGs) are colleague-led, self-directed voluntary groups that offer opportunities to network internally, attract a diverse colleague base, provide an inclusive space for the sharing of ideas and business solutions critical to TriNet’s success, and create opportunities for mentoring and career development.
Abilities
Asians@TriNet
Bagel Bunch
Black Employee Network (BEN)
Green Team
Juntos!
Namaste-India
TNET Pride
TriNet Lighthouse for Colleagues (TLC)
Veteran Employee Team (VET)
Women@Work
Women of Color (WOC)
Working Caregivers
years in business, founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area
worksite employees as of 3/31/25
clients as of 12/31/24
Newsweek
Mental Health America (MHA)
Mental Health America (MHA)
Human Rights Campaign Foundation
Human Rights Campaign Foundation
Disability Equality Index (DEI)
The Business Intelligence Group
Newsweek
G2
G2
TrustRadius
TrustRadius
Tech Radar
From your initial onboarding experience through professional growth support and leadership training, TriNet invests in your success every step of the way.
Interested in joining the TriNet team? Visit our career site and explore career opportunities at TriNet.