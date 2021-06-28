At 2024 BUILD Week, we announced the winner of the 2nd Impact Award. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions to our One TriNet Culture of Belonging of a Colleague Resource Group (CRG) member. We are pleased to announce Tricia Lauer as this year’s awardee

"The Pride CRG is extremely important and personal to me, and everything that I get to do is just amazing. I am blessed to have the best co-lead in the world, along with some simply amazing other leaders which just makes this role so much easier. Add that to having some amazing executive sponsors? The recipe for success! I appreciate this award very much, thank you! The work the CRG (along with the entire Culture of Belonging department) is so critical; I'm just happy to be a small part of it!"

Tricia Lauer

Lead of the TNET Pride CRG.