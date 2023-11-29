Efficiently manage steps in the recruiting lifecycle and find qualified candidates faster and easier.
Create customized workflows in the applicant tracking system to suit your hiring needs. From a quick review to a comprehensive vetting process, you can create customized recruiting pipelines for your jobs, your team and even your entire company. Design a process that works for you and the role you want to fill.
Create custom job-related questions directly in the job ad so you have key information on qualified candidates even before a phone screen. You can include custom skills assessment questions that rate a candidate’s expertise in relevant areas. The skills assessment scores are then automatically tagged to the candidate’s profile.
With our applicant tracking system you can see how many candidates are in your database, what jobs they’ve applied for and what your team thinks of them. Find out where they are in the workflow process. Search your talent pool by name, tags or ratings to give you and your team instant results on the most qualified candidates for the job.
We have partnered with Global HR Research to assist you in running FCRA-compliant background, drug or credit checks on any candidate in your talent pool, when appropriate. If you choose to add this feature, your data will be automatically synced with a candidate’s profile, so you’ll have a complete picture of a candidate’s experience and qualifications.
