Efficiently manage steps in the recruiting lifecycle and find qualified candidates faster and easier.

Applicant tracking made simple
From the moment you kick off the hiring process, our applicant tracking solution helps make sure you have a winning strategy in place.
icon_Create_job_posts_navy.svg
Create job posts
Conveniently and easily create job posts directly or copy or paste from other tools.
icon_Access_Candidate_Info_Navy.svg
Access candidate information
See a full view of the candidates in your database and the jobs they’ve applied for.
icon_Analyze_Feedback_Navy.svg
Analyze feedback
See detailed feedback from your staff and hiring managers, review resumes and assessment scores in one place.

Candidate profiles

Each candidate gets their own profile page that shows you exactly where the candidate is in your hiring process. View the candidate’s experience and portfolio submission, see detailed feedback from interviewers and hiring managers, and review assessment scores—all in one place.
Post to the job boards that matter, from free boards like Indeed to paid specialty boards, and also promote on social media to increase your reach. Schedule and view interviews right from your jobs promotion page.
Get targeted and featured placement in ZipRecruiter®, Dice® and CareerBuilder®, which are visible to millions of job seekers.
Give each job a custom URL that can be used anywhere, from blog posts to in-store QR codes.
Automated workflows

Automated workflows

Create customized workflows in the applicant tracking system to suit your hiring needs. From a quick review to a comprehensive vetting process, you can create customized recruiting pipelines for your jobs, your team and even your entire company. Design a process that works for you and the role you want to fill.

Custom questions

Custom questions and skills assessments

Create custom job-related questions directly in the job ad so you have key information on qualified candidates even before a phone screen. You can include custom skills assessment questions that rate a candidate’s expertise in relevant areas. The skills assessment scores are then automatically tagged to the candidate’s profile.

Comprehensive view

Comprehensive view of talent pool

With our applicant tracking system you can see how many candidates are in your database, what jobs they’ve applied for and what your team thinks of them. Find out where they are in the workflow process. Search your talent pool by name, tags or ratings to give you and your team instant results on the most qualified candidates for the job.

Background check

Easily request background checks

We have partnered with Global HR Research to assist you in running FCRA-compliant background, drug or credit checks on any candidate in your talent pool, when appropriate. If you choose to add this feature, your data will be automatically synced with a candidate’s profile, so you’ll have a complete picture of a candidate’s experience and qualifications.

