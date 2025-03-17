Customer Reviews
See what they’re saying about us.
Have a look at what some of our customers have said about TriNet on TrustRadius.com, a trusted review source for B2B services. Learn More about what TriNet can do for your business.
Reviews featured on TrustRadius
We are not disappointed.
Krystyna Hales, HR & Operations Manager at Wilford Woodruff Papers Foundation
August 6, 2023
Incentivized Review
It has saved us a LOT of time managing personnel, timesheets, vacation/sick time off; provides historical records and tracking; ensures we're in compliance with all employment laws, for each state we employee people.
TriNet Makes My Life Easier
Alexandra Fitterer, People Services Manager at Macs Adventure
September 26, 2025
Incentivized Review
I use TriNet for payroll, benefits management, and benchmarking. TriNet is SO helpful with these different functions.
Ease and accessibility with TriNet
Tiffany Samoff, Executive Administrator at Que-Media
October 1, 2025
The use of TriNet has streamlined all our processes that we need to do for Human Resources.
Great transition for a small company that needs support but not all tools
Lindsay Jenkins, Executive Operational Administrator at MAST LLC
October 10, 2025
TriNet was able to find a solution that matched our needs, pricing and provided a benefit savings for the company and employees as a whole.
TriNet provides excellent HR services to small businesses
Dana Charron, Managing Director at Berkeley Air Monitoring Group
November 4, 2025
Incentivized Review
TriNet has raised the level of professionalism for our organization by having a really good platform that provides employees and management with easy data entry and reporting infrastructure.
TriNet - exceptional PEO
Brock Zerener, Chief Strategy Officer at Pioneer Military Credit LLC
November 6, 2025
Incentivized Review
TriNet excels at supporting growing startups and small to medium size companies seeking a streamlined, low-maintenance solution for payroll and benefits management, while ensuring top-tier, fully compliant services.
Mostly Great
Samantha Uphoff, HR & Recruiting at Sustainability Partners
December 3, 2025
Incentivized Review
TriNet helps us stay compliant, streamline operations, and provide a consistent employee experience across 11 states.
TriNet for the win
Katy Whidden, Head of Human Resources at Advantage Legal Management LLC
April 10, 2026
I truly believe TriNet is the best PEO out there. Our specialist, [...], was top notch and always made me feel special. I appreciate all the features available, not just for my employees but for me, as an HR specialist.
* These reviewers were offered a gift card to thank them for their time irrespective of their opinion.
TriNet Awards and Recognition
Newsweek
America's Greatest Workplaces 2026
US News & World Report
Best Companies to Work For Overall 2026 & 2027
TIME
America's Best Companies 2026
Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Accredited as of 11/04/2025 and issued an A+ rating
Newsweek
American's Greatest Workplace for Woman 2025
Newsweek
American's Greatest Workplace for Diversity 2024 & 2025
Newsweek
#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024
Mental Health America (MHA)
Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health 2024 & 2025
Mental Health America (MHA)
Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health 2023
Human Rights Campaign Foundation
Equality 100 - 2025
Human Rights Campaign Foundation
Corporate Equality Index 2023 & 2024
Disability Equality Index (DEI)
Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion 2024
The Business Intelligence Group
Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024
G2
Leader: Small-Business PEO Providers Summer 2026
G2
Users Love Us
TrustRadius
Top Rated 2026
TrustRadius
Buyer's Choice Award 2026
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.