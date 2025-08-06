Fairytale Brownies really begins way before we started. It was our friendship, David Kravetz and I, my business partner. We've been friends since kindergarten. Brownies is our business 'cause we grew up eating them at his house after school. We started a catering kitchen, and we took this recipe with different chocolates from all over the world because the goal was to make them the best. But really what we do as a company is gift giving. We bake those really good brownies and then we hand pack them into our custom-design gift boxes. We didn't know how to bake brownies when we started, and now we bake and ship seven million brownies. At Fairytale Brownies year-round, we have 40 employees, and then for the holidays, we'll get up to about 150 or so. So that's a huge growth in the shipping department and the customer service department. Fairytale Brownies has been working with TriNet since 2010. That's a long time to stay with one vendor. Big reason is the fluidity as a partner and a resource. We look to TriNet to be the knowledge for us on HR and services related to that. TriNet is a huge help for us at Fairytale Brownies with payroll. The taxes, the FICA, all the compliance is done, and there's a whole bunch of reporting that can be very helpful to our HR department. The TriNet platform is a very robust system, takes care of all the reporting and analytics for us, makes the onboarding very easy for our seasonal growth. And then the offboarding at the end of the season. Owning a business for 32 years, we've definitely had some complex challenges in the HR area of the business. And TriNet has been extremely helpful with that. Some examples are with FMLA as we grew, to be completely compliant and then how to have our policy structured for employees. We are actually considered a high-risk business. TriNet is very helpful in this area of risk management. So again, having the resource of TriNet to talk with about compliance with OSHA. And they also have a risk manager who comes out on site here to give training. What I really like about working with TriNet personally is ease of access. For me, how TriNet helps me as a CEO is really helping me sleep better at night because I know that payroll and benefits, compliance are all taken care of. The future of Fairytale Brownies is continued growth. Really, we want everyone in the world to be able to be enjoying Fairytale Brownies. And then along the way, TriNet is there on the side to help us stay in compliance, and they're there also every step of the way as we grow.