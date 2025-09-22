Why HR Plus?
Comprehensive HR technology plus outsourced HR and payroll services that your business needs to thrive.
Experts by Your Side
Control your costs
Expand your HR team's ability without the need to hire additional headcount
Fully utilize our technology
Maximize value of your technology investment - expert team in HR and HR platform
Customize your support
Flexibility to choose your level of support and pay for only the services you need
Some of the things that make our services great!
Society for Human Resource Management certified HR experts (SHRM)
Certified Payroll Professionals (CPP)
Payroll managers with 7+ years of experience in handling multi-state payroll processing
Experts with degrees in accounting and/or finance
HR managers with 10+ years of experience in handling multi-state HR and payroll processing
Experts with knowledge and experience in handling HR compliance in all 50 states
Best-in-class HR technology to pair with your service offering
$130,000
is the average annual salary for an HR manager*
$36,000
is the potential average cost for a 50-employee company with outsourced services equating to $94,000 in savings!
All-in-one Software
By connecting HR, benefits and payroll processing on a single platform, your team gets time back and insights they need to focus on more strategic initiatives.
We don’t want to guess when it comes to taking care of our people, especially their pay. The insight and speed of TriNet's advisory service is great!
Erika Archuleta
HR Manager, Chaé Manufacturing
Explore Related Articles
Thinking about outsourcing your HR? Compare your options.
Outsourcing HR can free you up to focus on your business. But it’s hard to make the right decision when you don’t know what to look for. Get the information you need to make the best decision for your company’s needs.
Get eGuide
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR Plus solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and a member of our team will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.