Find the Best Value in an Outsourced HR Solution

From legal services to accounting and even marketing and sales, they often turn to external experts to handle some or all aspects of their business that go beyond their know-how. The same goes for payroll—and with good reason. After delivering your product or service to your customers, paying your people is probably your next most important responsibility; some might say it is your most important. However, as your business grows, the complexities of managing human resources (HR) can become overwhelming, demanding valuable time and resources you may not have to spare.

Outsourcing your HR administration is one way to handle this sometimes-overwhelming task. If you were looking to outsource your HR administration, you have options ranging from professional employer organizations (PEOs) and administrative services organizations (ASOs) to technology-based vendors or even using multiple vendors, each providing a targeted service. But, how do you know which is best for your business?

For some, the decision process begins with a look at costs, but face-value pricing can be confusing and deceptive—rarely an apples-to-apples comparison. In addition, there is the important consideration that some HR vendors can add significant value by delivering their expertise in consultative and diagnostic roles that can help save you money. They can also help drive revenue by helping to attract the best and the brightest talent for roles that can be difficult to fill.