Venture Capital & Private Equity

Billions of dollars in federal research & development (R&D) tax credits are available each year for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), yet most go unclaimed. Clarus offers R&D tax credit services to help SMBs claim the tax credit so you can rest assured your clients are not leaving money on the table. With a variety of alliance options to meet your needs, our team is dedicated to helping you give your clients access to this valuable government incentive.