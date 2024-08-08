Venture Capital & Private Equity

Identifying ways to help your investments succeed is always top of mind. When it comes to helping companies grow with scale, we know what it takes. Drive value to your portfolio by teaming up with TriNet.

Become a Partner
[Missing alt text]
Why TriNet?
growth arrow.svg
Accelerate portfolio company success
Safeguard their valuation with HR expertise to help mitigate risk while supporting growth with access to comprehensive benefits to attract the talent they need.
chat_on_laptop.svg
Receive support and enablement
Our dedicated team works closely with you to provide the unwavering support and resources you need to help you grow your book of business.
bag_of_money.svg
Get discounted pricing for your portfolio
Portfolio companies you refer receive up to 65% off monthly administrative fees* and implementation fees are waived.

*Subject to certain restrictions, including must be a new client and meet certain worksite employee threshold requirements.

HR Solutions

We offer a range of HR solutions tailored to your industry and at any stage of the company, whether your clients are enhancing an existing program or building something from the ground up. Help them get the access to benefits, technology and expertise they need to move their business forward.

handshake_stars_white.svg

TriNet PEO

Experience unparalleled ease with our PEO—unifying access to benefits, payroll processing, HR and risk mitigation into one full-service HR solution.
charts_computer_white.svg

HR Plus

Get hands-on admin support for HR, payroll processing or payroll tax—on top of our modern HR technology.
medical heart_white.svg

Open Market Solutions

Give your clients the best of both worlds with our open market solution, an innovative solution where clients can sponsor their own benefits through an authorized broker in combination with the TriNet PEO solution.
clarus-hero.jpg

Clarus R+D

Billions of dollars in federal research & development (R&D) tax credits are available each year for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), yet most go unclaimed. Clarus offers R&D tax credit services to help SMBs claim the tax credit so you can rest assured your clients are not leaving money on the table. With a variety of alliance options to meet your needs, our team is dedicated to helping you give your clients access to this valuable government incentive.

Learn how to partner with Clarus R+D

R&D tax credits by the numbers

$92B

federal R&D tax credits that could have been obtained in 20211

1National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) 2022 report
$558B

spent by businesses on R&D activity in 20212

2National Science Foundation (NSF) 2022 Report
$121M

TriNet has helped clients claimed $121 million in R&D tax credits3

3As of January 2023
"TriNet's exceptional partnership has been instrumental not only for Fusion Fund but also for the thriving community of our portfolio founders. Their tailored solutions and dedicated support empower us to navigate the complexities of business operations with confidence and ease."
Lu Zhang, Founder and Managing Partner - Fusion Fund

Refer a Business

Have a client ready to talk to TriNet? Register here.
Refer a client