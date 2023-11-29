PartnersVenture Capital

Venture Capital & Private Equity

Identifying ways to help your investments succeed is always top of mind. When it comes to helping companies grow with scale, TriNet knows what it takes. Drive value to your portfolio by teaming up with TriNet.

Why TriNet
Accelerate portfolio company success
Safeguard their valuation with HR expertise to help mitigate risk while supporting growth with access to comprehensive benefits to attract the talent they need.
Support and Enablement
Our dedicated team works closely with you to provide the unwavering support and resources you need to help you grow your book of business.
Discounted Pricing for your Portfolio
Portfolio companies you refer receive up to 65% off monthly administrative fees* and implementation fees are waived.

*Subject to certain restrictions, including must be a new client and certain worksite employee threshold requirements.
HR with Ease
We offer a range of HR solutions tailored to your industry and at any stage of the company, whether your portfolio clients are enhancing an existing program or building something from the ground up. Help them get access to benefits, technology and expertise they need to move their business forward.
TriNet PEO
Experience unparalleled ease with our PEO – unifying access to benefits, payroll processing, HR and risk mitigation into one full-service HR solution.
HR Plus
Get hands-on admin support for HR, payroll processing or payroll tax – on top of our modern HR technology.
HR Platform
Drive efficiency with a modern self-service HR platform for managing the full employee lifecycle.
TriNet Clarus R+D

Billions of dollars in federal Research & Development (R&D) tax credits are available each year for small and medium sized businesses (SMBs), yet most go unclaimed. TriNet offers R&D tax credit services to help SMBs claim the tax credit so you can rest assured your clients are not leaving money on the table.

R&D Tax Credits by the numbers

$92B+

Federal R&D tax credits that could have been obtained in 2021 1

1National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) 2022 report
$558B+

Spent by businesses on R&D activity in 2021 2

2National Science Foundation (NSF) 2022 Report
121M

TriNet has helped clients claimed $121 million in R&D tax credits3

3As of January 2023
"TriNet's exceptional partnership has been instrumental not only for Fusion Fund but also for the thriving community of our portfolio founders. Their tailored solutions and dedicated support empower us to navigate the complexities of business operations with confidence and ease."
Lu Zhang, Founder and Managing Partner - Fusion Fund
Meet the Team
Relationships matter to you, to us, and our shared clients. That’s why our program features a dedicated team to help answer questions, provide ongoing support for referrals, and hold regular partner reviews to help you succeed.
David Haraburda
Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships – TriNet
Meghan Pichette
Director of Venture Capital Partnerships, East – TriNet
Kate Kozak
Director of Venture Capital Partnerships, West – TriNet
Robert Schwandt
Director of Private Equity Partnerships – TriNet
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification