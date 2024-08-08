Venture Capital & Private Equity
Identifying ways to help your investments succeed is always top of mind. When it comes to helping companies grow with scale, we know what it takes. Drive value to your portfolio by teaming up with TriNet.
*Subject to certain restrictions, including must be a new client and meet certain worksite employee threshold requirements.
HR Solutions
We offer a range of HR solutions tailored to your industry and at any stage of the company, whether your clients are enhancing an existing program or building something from the ground up. Help them get the access to benefits, technology and expertise they need to move their business forward.
TriNet PEO
HR Plus
Open Market Solutions
Clarus R+D
Billions of dollars in federal research & development (R&D) tax credits are available each year for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), yet most go unclaimed. Clarus offers R&D tax credit services to help SMBs claim the tax credit so you can rest assured your clients are not leaving money on the table. With a variety of alliance options to meet your needs, our team is dedicated to helping you give your clients access to this valuable government incentive.
R&D tax credits by the numbers
federal R&D tax credits that could have been obtained in 202111National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) 2022 report
spent by businesses on R&D activity in 202122National Science Foundation (NSF) 2022 Report
TriNet has helped clients claimed $121 million in R&D tax credits33As of January 2023