The modern workforce is often composed of a mix of employees and independent contractors, including international workers. With TriNet you can stay agile and assemble your optimal team with our contractor payment application and integrated partnership with global HR providers.
The workforce has changed: it’s more remote, it’s more global. To meet those changes, you’ll need incredible HR to ease the burden of managing the complexities of today’s workforce. Through our partner with G-P, a market leader in the global employer of record (EOR) industry, you can rely on TriNet’s full-service HR solutions in the U.S. and G-P’s global employment platform to hire outside the U.S.
You rely on independent contractors to build a workforce that’s agile and cost-effective. With TriNet Contractor Payments, you can conveniently and easily pay independent contractors.