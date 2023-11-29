HR ServicesContractors And Global

Independent Contractors and Global Workforce Services

The modern workforce is often composed of a mix of employees and independent contractors, including international workers. With TriNet you can stay agile and assemble your optimal team with our contractor payment application and integrated partnership with global HR providers.

Assemble your dream team
Streamline contractor payments
Onboard and pay your independent contractors with our easy-to-use software.
Go global
Manage your international workforce with ease in collaboration with our global partners.
View your complete workforce
Through our integration with G-P, certain international worker data from the G-P platform will be displayed in the TriNet platform to be viewed alongside their domestic worksite employee data.
Global workforce trends

Global workforce

The workforce has changed: it’s more remote, it’s more global. To meet those changes, you’ll need incredible HR to ease the burden of managing the complexities of today’s workforce. Through our partner with G-P, a market leader in the global employer of record (EOR) industry, you can rely on TriNet’s full-service HR solutions in the U.S. and G-P’s global employment platform to hire outside the U.S.

Global workforce trends

Contractor Payments

You rely on independent contractors to build a workforce that’s agile and cost-effective. With TriNet Contractor Payments, you can conveniently and easily pay independent contractors.

"We have customers all over the world. That is a big part of why we use TriNet and G-P in tandem."
Laurel Timothy, Director of Finance & HR, Devonway
