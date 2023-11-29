Small to medium-sized businesses rely on independent contractors to build an optimal workforce that's agile and cost-effective. With TriNet Contractor Payments, businesses can conveniently and easily pay their independent contractors.
Gone are the days of using multiple providers to manage your holistic workforce. With TriNet Contractor Payments, we make it easy to pay your independent contractors through one single provider.
Intuitive dashboard: add/remove independent contractors, org chart
Multiple pay options
Mobile access for independent contractors on-the-go
House related independent contractor documents
Log-in via single sign-on from the TriNet Platform
Grant independent contractor access to important tax documents
Auto-generate Form 1099 documents
Modern workforces can consist of a mixture of full-time, part-time, and independent contractors. Learn more about what an independent contractor is, and insights into managing them.