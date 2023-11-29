HR ServicesContractors

Contractor Payments

Small to medium-sized businesses rely on independent contractors to build an optimal workforce that's agile and cost-effective. With TriNet Contractor Payments, businesses can conveniently and easily pay their independent contractors.

Onboard and pay your independent contractors
Easy
Pay your independent contractors through an easy to-use, cutting edge technology
Secure
House important independent contractors’ documents in a central and secure location
Efficient
Access auto generated Form 1099 whenever you need
Technology for All

Gone are the days of using multiple providers to manage your holistic workforce. With TriNet Contractor Payments, we make it easy to pay your independent contractors through one single provider.

  • Self-service onboarding: welcome link, info submission, agreements with e-signature

  • Intuitive dashboard: add/remove independent contractors, org chart

  • Multiple pay options

  • Mobile access for independent contractors on-the-go

  • House related independent contractor documents

  • Log-in via single sign-on from the TriNet Platform

  • Grant independent contractor access to important tax documents

  • Auto-generate Form 1099 documents 

Insights on Classifying Independent Contractors

Modern workforces can consist of a mixture of full-time, part-time, and independent contractors. Learn more about what an independent contractor is, and insights into managing them.

PEO For Small Business

Learn how PEO can be the best fit for your small business!

