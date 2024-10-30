PartnersAccountants

Accounting Professionals

Whether you’re an Accountant, CPA, or Outsourced CFO, drive value for your firm and your clients by leveraging TriNet's industry-leading HR solutions.
Become a Partner
TriNet Accounting Professionals
Why TriNet?
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Expand your offering
Gain a competitive edge offering a wider range of services by leveraging our full-service HR solutions to your clients so they don’t have to invest in the infrastructure to do so in-house.
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CPE-credit eligible resources
Access professional development resources including CPA Academy webinars for CPE credit and other educational content.
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Competitive incentive options
Offer discounted pricing on TriNet administrative fees for your clients—or earn additional income through referral fees.

Stay connected to client data

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Manage HR, Together

Securely manage multiple client accounts* through a personalized dashboard that streamlines your client interactions:

  • Quick access to client reports including payroll journal, general ledger, 401(k) and other benefit reports
  • Manage certain HR transactions such as payroll processing and year-end W-2 adjustments
  • Access TriNet resources related to events, product updates and content including CPA Academy webinars for CPE credit
  • Access to Clarus R&D, allowing you to be able to submit tax credits on behalf of your client
*Access is based on client permissions
Already a Partner? Log-in.
"I’ve been working with TriNet for over a decade to support the HR needs of my clients. The benefits, HR support and compliance infrastructure allow my clients to offer stellar packages to employees, to be in full compliance with regulations, and to focus on their businesses. I have been so impressed with TriNet that we recently implemented TriNet for my own company."
Sharon Tetlow, Managing Partner - Potrero Hill Advisors

HR Solutions

We offer a range of HR solutions tailored to your industry and at any stage of the company, whether your clients are enhancing an existing program or building something from the ground up. Help them get the access to benefits, technology and expertise they need to move their business forward.

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TriNet PEO

Experience unparalleled ease with our PEO—unifying access to benefits, payroll processing, HR and risk mitigation into one full-service HR solution.
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HR Plus

Get hands-on admin support for HR, payroll processing or payroll tax—on top of our modern HR technology.
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Open Market Solutions

Give your clients the best of both worlds with our open market solution, an innovative solution where clients can sponsor their own benefits through an authorized broker in combination with the TriNet PEO solution.
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Clarus R+D

Billions of dollars in federal research & development (R&D) tax credits are available each year for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), yet most go unclaimed. Clarus offers R&D tax credit services to help SMBs claim the tax credit so you can rest assured your clients are not leaving money on the table. With a variety of alliance options to meet your needs, our team is dedicated to helping you give your clients access to this valuable government incentive.

Learn how to partner with Clarus R+D

R&D tax credits by the numbers

$92B

federal R&D tax credits that could have been obtained in 20211

1National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) 2022 report
$558B

spent by businesses on R&D activity in 20212

2National Science Foundation (NSF) 2022 Report
$121M

TriNet has helped clients claimed $121 million in R&D tax credits3

3As of January 2023