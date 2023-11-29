PartnersPartners - Accountants

Accounting Professionals

Drive value for your firm – and your clients.

Why TriNet
Expand Your Offering
Gain a competitive edge offering a wider range of services by leveraging our full-service HR solutions to your clients so they don’t have to invest in the infrastructure to do so in-house.
CPE-Credit Eligible Resources
Access professional development resources including CPA Academy webinars for CPE credit and other educational content.
Competitive Incentive Options
Offer discounted pricing on TriNet administrative fees for your clients – or earn additional income through referral fees.
Stay Connected to Client Data
Manage HR, Together
  • Security manage multiple client accounts* and gain visibility into your clients' benefit details:
    • Quick access to client reports: payroll journal, general ledger, 401(k), and other benefit reports.
    • Manage certain HR transactions: payroll processing, year-end W-2 adjustments.
HR with Ease
We offer a range of HR solutions tailored to your industry at any stage of the company, whether your members are enhancing an existing program or building something from the ground up. Help them get access to benefits, technology and expertise they need to move their business forward.
TriNet PEO
Experience unparalleled ease with our PEO - unifying HR, payroll processing, access to benefits and risk mitigation into one full-service HR solution.
HR Plus
Get hands-on admin support for HR payroll processing or payroll tax - on top of our HR Platform.
HR Platform
Drive efficiency with a modern self-service HR platform for managing the full employee lifecycle.
"TriNet has been a great collaborator in building out comprehensive and competitive contribution structures that our entire team has enjoyed. And we've seen an incredible response in recruiting efforts and employee retention, and we're very proud of what we can offer our team today."
Michael Hong, CEO & President – Taycor Financial
TriNet Clarus R+D

Billions of dollars in federal Research & Development (R&D) tax credits are available each year for small and medium sized businesses (SMBs), yet most go unclaimed. TriNet offers R&D tax credit services to help SMBs claim the tax credit so you can rest assured your clients are not leaving money on the table.

R&D Tax Credits by the numbers

$92B+

Federal R&D tax credits that could have been obtained in 2021 1

1National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) 2022 report
$558B+

Spent by businesses on R&D activity in 2021 2

2National Science Foundation (NSF) 2022 Report
121M

TriNet has helped clients claimed $121 million in R&D tax credits3

3As of January 2023
Meet the Team
Relationships matter to you, to us, and our shared clients. That’s why our program features a dedicated team to help answer questions, provide ongoing support for referrals, and hold regular partner reviews to help you succeed.
John Littler
National Director of Accountant Alliances – TriNet
Dustin Starling
Senior Manager of Strategic Partnerships East – TriNet
Tim Hansen
Senior Manager of Strategic Partnerships West - TriNet
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
