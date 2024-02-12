Enrich Services
Expand the benefits available to your employees.
Access to healthcare, family planning, education and disaster relief
Through our Enrich™ product line TriNet customers can offer their employees tax-optimized reimbursements for expenses related to medical travel, education, disaster relief and child adoption. Equitable access to benefits is a key part of our expertise and the value that we bring to our customers.
Enrich Access
Enrich Access allows companies to provide tax-free travel reimbursements to their eligible employees, and household dependents if companies so choose, who travel to obtain medical care that is not available to them locally. The employee’s identity remains anonymous to their employer—which is often a challenge for small companies.
Enrich Adopt
Enrich Adopt allows companies to provide a tax-favored adoption assistance program that supports eligible employees who wish to expand their immediate families through adoption. The plan reimburses eligible expenses incurred during the adoption process subject to IRS and plan rules.
Enrich Learn
Enrich Learn allows companies to provide tax-optimized reimbursements for expenses incurred by their employees to advance their education. Providing education reimbursements is an impactful way for businesses to expand their benefit offering, given that education is a key factor in job advancement and satisfaction.
Enrich Disaster Relief
Enrich Disaster Relief allows companies to provide tax-favored reimbursements for expenses incurred by employees impacted by federally declared disasters. The product gives businesses a turn-key solution for helping their employees when they need it most.