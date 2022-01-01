01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Enrich Services

Provide equitable access to healthcare and family planning services.

Access to healthcare and family planning

Through our Enrich™ product line TriNet customers can offer their employees tax-free reimbursements for expenses related to medical travel as well as tax-favored reimbursements for expenses related to adopting a child. Equitable access to healthcare is an important component of a benefits offering that is sought after by employees.

Healthcare and planning for families

Enrich Access

Enrich Access allows companies to provide tax-free travel reimbursements to their eligible employees, and household dependents if companies so choose, who travel to obtain medical care that is not available to them locally. The employee’s identity remains anonymous to their employer—which is often a challenge for small companies.

TriNet Enrich Access services

Enrich Adopt

Enrich Adopt allows companies to provide a tax-favored adoption assistance program that supports eligible employees who wish to expand their immediate families through adoption. The plan reimburses eligible expenses incurred during the adoption process subject to IRS and plan rules.

TriNet Enrich Adopt services

Customer Stories

We’re at a time now where people expect their companies to do a lot for them… Without the help of someone like TriNet, I don’t know that we’d be able to achieve the same type of program that people are looking for.
Derek Steer
co-founder and chief strategy officer at Mode
