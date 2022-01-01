Through our Enrich™ product line TriNet customers can offer their employees tax-free reimbursements for expenses related to medical travel as well as tax-favored reimbursements for expenses related to adopting a child. Equitable access to healthcare is an important component of a benefits offering that is sought after by employees.
Enrich Access allows companies to provide tax-free travel reimbursements to their eligible employees, and household dependents if companies so choose, who travel to obtain medical care that is not available to them locally. The employee’s identity remains anonymous to their employer—which is often a challenge for small companies.
Enrich Adopt allows companies to provide a tax-favored adoption assistance program that supports eligible employees who wish to expand their immediate families through adoption. The plan reimburses eligible expenses incurred during the adoption process subject to IRS and plan rules.