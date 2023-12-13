HR ServicesTechnology PlatformTrinet Mobile

TriNet PEO Mobile

Access real-time pay, benefits and time off on the go, anywhere you need to be.

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HR on the Go
Whether you’re travelling or at home and need to access to TriNet-sponsored benefits or payroll information—some things can’t wait. You have the freedom and flexibility to manage HR from the palm of your hands.
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Tools for admins
Permissioned HR admins can view profiles, benefits and payroll information and analytics.
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Tools for employees
Employees can view information about their paychecks, benefits, time off and more.
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Support for all
Search knowledge center, open and manage support cases and live chat on the go.