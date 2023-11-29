HR ServicesTrinet Mobile

HR on the go
Whether you’re travelling or at home and need to access to TriNet-sponsored benefits or payroll information—some things can’t wait. You have the freedom and flexibility to manage HR from the palm of your hands.
Tools for Admins
Permissioned HR admins can view profiles, benefits and payroll information and analytics.
icon_Talent_Retention.svg
Tools for Employees
Employees can view information about their paychecks, benefits, time off and more.
Support for All
Search knowledge center, open and manage support cases and live chat on the go.
Transcript
Business doesn't always stop when you leave your desk. You need an HR app that keeps up. With TriNet mobile, you can manage everything from time off requests to to-do lists in one place. We'll keep all the important stuff for you and your employees right here, backed behind the latest security technology. So you can view employee HR information whenever you need it and your team can jump from clocking in to reviewing company updates and their latest pay stubs, all without skipping a beat. When your star sales rep takes a trip to secure that big deal, she can upload receipts on the go in minutes. Then we'll put that expense report on your to-do list for quick seamless review and when it's time for your team to renew their benefits or upload receipts for flexible spending claims, it's all just a few taps away because you and your team work hard. We made time-off request easy so you can spend less time reviewing the little things and more time prepping for the big stuff. You'll also have access to special discounts on everything from at-home workouts to the latest tech products. How's that for an HR app that keeps up? When you're ready for an incredible mobile app that helps you work faster and smarter, we've got you covered TriNet.
Onboard Easily and Conveniently
New employees can complete onboarding tasks easily and conveniently, including time-sensitive forms and preferred methods of payment. Set up TriNet platform login information and security settings on the go.
View Paycheck Information
Check information related to your pay―earnings, deposits, next payday, history, and even a detailed breakdown of taxes, deductions and YTD totals. Compare paychecks and access W-2 and W-4 forms and select pay stubs to send via email.
Benefits at a Glance
Access your TriNet-sponsored benefits information right on the TriNet PEO app. See details on medical, life, disability, flexible spending and telehealth accounts for you and covered family members.
Manage Time Off
View available vacation balance and history, request and schedule time off and check company holidays. Managers receive time off request notification and may review and approve with just a few clicks.
Access Workforce Data
HR admin capabilities on the go. Managers and administrators with permissions can easily view employee information or visualize key metrics, including last payroll, headcount, hires, terminations and more.
Claim Discounts
Access popular deals from TriNet Perks from your phone. Claim offers on technology products, groceries, fitness and more.
Get support on the go
You and your employees can search the knowledge center directly. For detailed questions, open and manage support cases with a few taps. Ask questions through the chat tool, get suggested resources or live chat with our service team.
"The technology that powers TriNet is a really great feature and it makes simple things really quick and easy, and I know everyone here appreciates it."
View All Stories
