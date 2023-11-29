Onboard Easily and Conveniently
New employees can complete onboarding tasks easily and conveniently, including time-sensitive forms and preferred methods of payment. Set up TriNet platform login information and security settings on the go.
View Paycheck Information
Check information related to your pay―earnings, deposits, next payday, history, and even a detailed breakdown of taxes, deductions and YTD totals. Compare paychecks and access W-2 and W-4 forms and select pay stubs to send via email.
Benefits at a Glance
Access your TriNet-sponsored benefits information right on the TriNet PEO app. See details on medical, life, disability, flexible spending and telehealth accounts for you and covered family members.
Manage Time Off
View available vacation balance and history, request and schedule time off and check company holidays. Managers receive time off request notification and may review and approve with just a few clicks.
Access Workforce Data
HR admin capabilities on the go. Managers and administrators with permissions can easily view employee information or visualize key metrics, including last payroll, headcount, hires, terminations and more.
Claim Discounts
Access popular deals from TriNet Perks from your phone. Claim offers on technology products, groceries, fitness and more.
Get support on the go
You and your employees can search the knowledge center directly. For detailed questions, open and manage support cases with a few taps. Ask questions through the chat tool, get suggested resources or live chat with our service team.