The TriNet visual scheduler provides at-a-glance information that lets managers view or generate work schedules by day, week or month; add breaks that align with your scheduling policies; and update schedules to optimize their staffing mix.
TriNet’s time and attendance dashboard provides visibility into key metrics, allowing you to track hours in real time and make informed decisions. Review data at a glance without having to build reports or export data. Supervisors can see table views and charts displaying employees who clocked in or out, along with entry errors. Get everything you need for online time tracking, all in one spot.
Online payroll expense reporting provides the numbers you need to understand what drives payroll costs and how to control them. TriNet’s comprehensive analysis and reporting tool enables you to “slice and dice” the data on the dimensions that are important like payroll details, total hours, overtime and project hours.
Rest assured that your time tracking and HR systems are in sync. By automatically capturing all time and attendance details, you can track if your people are following established policy and help keep your organization in compliance with local, state and federal labor laws.