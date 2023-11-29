HR ServicesMarketplace

Gain the agility and flexibility to adapt to the evolving demands of your business with a curated network of business solutions, preferred pricing and prebuilt integrations.

Help Solve Your Business Challenges with Confidence
Curated network of business solutions
Marketplace provides you with a thoughtfully curated network of solutions for SMBs conveniently accessible from the TriNet platform.
Preferred pricing
Marketplace unlocks preferred pricing on many reputable business solutions, translating into potential cost savings for your business.
Prebuilt integrations
Gain security, accuracy and efficiency with TriNet’s prebuilt integrations, connecting select applications to TriNet with ease.

Solutions for small and medium-size businesses

Marketplace empowers you to explore from a reputable list of companies across many categories such as: People Solutions, Global Workforce, Financial Services, and Talent Solutions. Our user-friendly interface allows you to search or filter to quickly find what you're looking for. Conveniently discover relevant products, offers and integration information in the business profiles section to make informed decisions.
Boost security, accuracy and efficiency with prebuilt integrations

Marketplace features prebuilt integrations maintained by TriNet for a variety of solutions, including accounting systems, HRIS, identity management and more. These integrations are designed to seamlessly connect your existing business tools, providing a streamlined experience that enhances productivity and operational efficiency. With a focus on reliability and ease of use, TriNet’s integrations help you get the most out of your technology investments, enabling you to focus on what matters most—growing your business.

See our Prebuilt Integrations

FAQs

What is the Marketplace?
The Marketplace offers customers an all-in-one digital destination designed to help revolutionize the SMB business experience. The Marketplace will offer a curated network of business solutions, preferred pricing, and easily accessible and pre-built integrations for select solutions.
Who can access Marketplace?
Only TriNet client admins can access Marketplace. It is not available to worksite employees.
What can be found in the Marketplace?
You will be able to find the following:

  • Curated Network of Business Solutions - thoughtfully curated network, offering pricing, and details for confident decision-making, all in one accessible online location.
  • Pre-built Integrations– Prebuilt integrations maintained by TriNet for select solutions, such as accounting systems, HRIS, identity management, and more.
  • Third Party Pre-Built Integration API Credential Management - a self-service solution for Integration Administrator role holders to obtain and manage API credentials with pre-configured access levels for known repeatable integrations built and owned by non-affiliated third-party systems.
Do I lose access to Marketplace if my relationship with TriNet ends?
Yes, only active TriNet clients will have access to the Marketplace.
Is there a mobile app for access to the Marketplace?
No, not at this time.
How do I identify apps with integration?
Available integrations can be accessed by logging in to the TriNet platform (login.TriNet.com) > TriNet Marketplace. All the available integrations will be clearly marked with an “Integration Available” ribbon.
If I am a business that is interested in being added to the Marketplace, what do I do?
Please fill out the form HERE and your submission will be reviewed by our internal teams.
