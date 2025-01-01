Welcome to Marketplace

TriNet's Marketplace delivers confidence and convenience to help meet your business needs.

Featured Apps

Vestwell
Vestwell
Integration Available
Vestwell simplifies the savings journey.
With Vestwell, savings solutions are always within reach. From retirement to emergency savings, we provide cost effective savings programs that work for your business goals and your employees, all under a single platform experience. Boost engagement, retention, and financial well-being with a customized Vestwell workplace savings solution.
NEXT Insurance
NEXT Insurance
.
Tailored, affordable business insurance - 100% dedicated to small business.
Workers’ compensation is required for most businesses with employees, and NEXT makes it fast and easy to stay compliant. NEXT is 100% dedicated to small businesses, so entrepreneurs and business owners can work with our in-house agency to get the coverage you need from a panel of top insurance carriers. Trusted by over 600,000 businesses today, NEXT delivers affordable, tailored insurance to help protect your business and team so you can focus on what matters most.
Wellhub
Wellhub
.
Wellhub connects employees to the best options for fitness, mindfulness, nutrition, and sleep in one subscription
Wellhub is a complete holistic wellness solution that addresses all aspects of an employee’s wellness journey—from fitness and mindfulness to nutrition, sleep, and other health habits, all in one single app with a monthly subscription. Backed by engagement support and proven to drive high adoption, Wellhub empowers lasting behavior change and delivers measurable ROI.
Banc of California
Banc of California
.
Receive up to $25,000 to offset TriNet Admin fees in the first year.
We are a premier, relationship-focused, full-service business bank with resources and expertise to help your business grow and succeed. From garage to IPO, we’re with you every step of the way. Fueling innovation at every stage.
Carta
Carta
Integration Available
20% OFF CARTA TOTAL COMP
Carta connects founders, investors, and limited partners through software purpose-built for private capital. Trusted by 50,000+ companies in 160 countries, Carta’s platform of software and services lays the groundwork so you can build, invest, and scale with confidence.
Expensify
Expensify
Integration Available
TriNet customers get 6-months free, free reimbursements and up to 2% cash back on Expensify Card purchases*
Simplify your expense management and get rewarded while you do it. Sign up for Expensify and get 6 months free, plus earn 2% cash back on all purchases made with the Expensify Card*. Want to use your own company card and not the Expensify Card? We got you covered, we support all 3rd party company cards too.

No fees, no fine print, just smarter spending and seamless control over your company’s expenses.

*1% on US purchases; 2% if monthly spend reaches $250k or more across cards.
Newly Added Apps

Deputy
Deputy
Integration Available
The complete people platform for hourly work
Hire faster, schedule smarter and pay with confidence. Deputy is your end-to-end platform for managing hourly teams and running a profitable, compliant business.
Sayge
Sayge
.
Personalized, Scalable Coaching for Growth
Sayge is a professional development platform that delivers premium 1:1 coaching through personalized coach matching, helping employees grow, thrive, and drive business impact. We partner with organizations to build a culture of continuous learning, engagement, and performance through expert coaching and measurable outcomes.
All Apps

