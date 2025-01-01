Welcome to Marketplace
Discover our curated network of business solutions in one online destination. With preferred vendor pricing and prebuilt integrations, TriNet’s Marketplace delivers confidence and convenience to help meet your business needs.
Featured Apps
Vestwell
Integration Available
Vestwell simplifies the savings journey.
With Vestwell, savings solutions are always within reach. From retirement to emergency savings, we provide cost effective savings programs that work for your business goals and your employees, all under a single platform experience. Boost engagement, retention, and financial well-being with a customized Vestwell workplace savings solution.
NEXT Insurance
Tailored, affordable business insurance - 100% dedicated to small business.
Workers’ compensation is required for most businesses with employees, and NEXT makes it fast and easy to stay compliant. NEXT is 100% dedicated to small businesses, so entrepreneurs and business owners can work with our in-house agency to get the coverage you need from a panel of top insurance carriers. Trusted by over 600,000 businesses today, NEXT delivers affordable, tailored insurance to help protect your business and team so you can focus on what matters most.
Wellhub
Wellhub connects employees to the best options for fitness, mindfulness, nutrition, and sleep in one subscription
Wellhub is a complete holistic wellness solution that addresses all aspects of an employee’s wellness journey—from fitness and mindfulness to nutrition, sleep, and other health habits, all in one single app with a monthly subscription. Backed by engagement support and proven to drive high adoption, Wellhub empowers lasting behavior change and delivers measurable ROI.
Banc of California
Receive up to $25,000 to offset TriNet Admin fees in the first year.
We are a premier, relationship-focused, full-service business bank with resources and expertise to help your business grow and succeed. From garage to IPO, we’re with you every step of the way. Fueling innovation at every stage.
Carta
Integration Available
20% OFF CARTA TOTAL COMP
Carta connects founders, investors, and limited partners through software purpose-built for private capital. Trusted by 50,000+ companies in 160 countries, Carta’s platform of software and services lays the groundwork so you can build, invest, and scale with confidence.
Expensify
Integration Available
TriNet customers get 6-months free, free reimbursements and up to 2% cash back on Expensify Card purchases*
Simplify your expense management and get rewarded while you do it. Sign up for Expensify and get 6 months free, plus earn 2% cash back on all purchases made with the Expensify Card*. Want to use your own company card and not the Expensify Card? We got you covered, we support all 3rd party company cards too.
No fees, no fine print, just smarter spending and seamless control over your company’s expenses.
*1% on US purchases; 2% if monthly spend reaches $250k or more across cards.
No fees, no fine print, just smarter spending and seamless control over your company’s expenses.
*1% on US purchases; 2% if monthly spend reaches $250k or more across cards.
Newly Added Apps
Deputy
Integration Available
The complete people platform for hourly work
Hire faster, schedule smarter and pay with confidence. Deputy is your end-to-end platform for managing hourly teams and running a profitable, compliant business.
Sayge
Personalized, Scalable Coaching for Growth
Sayge is a professional development platform that delivers premium 1:1 coaching through personalized coach matching, helping employees grow, thrive, and drive business impact. We partner with organizations to build a culture of continuous learning, engagement, and performance through expert coaching and measurable outcomes.
All Apps
Gifted.co
Talent Solutions
Gifted makes global gifting effortless by consolidating all your recognition programs on a single, user-friendly platform. With access to the world’s largest catalog - over 3,500 gift card brands across 150+ countries - recipients can choose the gifts they truly want, saving you time and making the gifting process more enjoyable for both you and them. Easy manager setup and flexible budget allocation across teams mean you can track every gift from send to redemption, while staying compliant with comprehensive reporting tools. Plus, you can add a personalized touch with customizable graphics and greetings to make each gift personal and memorable
Sayge
Talent Solutions
Sayge is a professional development platform that delivers premium 1:1 coaching through personalized coach matching, helping employees grow, thrive, and drive business impact. We partner with organizations to build a culture of continuous learning, engagement, and performance through expert coaching and measurable outcomes.
Lattice
Integration Available
Talent Solutions
Offering transfer of employee information from TriNet to Lattice.
Ramp
Integration Available
Travel & Expense
Ramp is the corporate card and expense management platform built to save you time and money. Automate expenses, manage accounts payable, and control spend at scale. Ramp’s TriNet connector syncs employee data automatically—so you can update roles, permissions, and access without manual entry as your team grows.
SouthState Bank
Financial Services
SouthState is a leading regional bank, providing consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, and Virginia. We’re committed to creating a better banking experience, and we’re proud to be recognized for the positive impact we’re making on the lives of our customers and team members. SouthState understands the complexities of your business and we’re ready to partner with you to provide banking services and insight with a local, high-touch presence.
Vistra
People Solutions
We remove the friction from global growth by taking on the operational heavy lifting — so you can focus on scaling. Vistra is your end-to-end partner for international expansion, providing expert entity setup, full-spectrum HR support, and the only turnkey accounting solution built for global business. Trusted by 40% of the Fortune 500 and incorporating over 25,000 companies annually, we combine local expertise, modern tech, and scalable solutions to help you expand with speed, confidence, and control.
Arvo Clarus R+D
Financial Services
Are you working to develop or improve a product or process? The R&D tax credit allows eligible companies to claim up to 7-10% of their qualified research expenses! The Clarus R+D platform walks you step-by-step through the process and is backed by a team of tax experts and CPAs who review every study to ensure compliance and defensibility.
Wagmo Pet Wellness
People Solutions
Different from pet insurance, Wagmo offers standalone pet wellness plans that reimburses for routine care like annual exams, vaccines, bloodwork, grooming, dental and more.
My Secure Advantage®
Financial Services
MSA is redefining financial well-being by equipping employees with personalized money coaching, innovative digital tools, and robust education that helps them boost confidence, lower stress, and have more peace of mind about their financial futures.
WeWork
Productivity & Collaboration
WeWork provides companies of all sizes with workspace, community, and services to grow their business. With locations in major cities across the U.S., Europe, and Israel, WeWork provides a turnkey workspace solution with low monthly fees and all amenities included.
Banc of California
Financial Services
We are a premier, relationship-focused, full-service business bank with resources and expertise to help your business grow and succeed. From garage to IPO, we’re with you every step of the way. Fueling innovation at every stage.
Hudson RPO
People Solutions
Hudson RPO is a leading global provider of flexible and scalable recruitment solutions. We service all levels of client organizations, from entry-level to the C-suite, focusing on mid-market and enterprise-level organizations worldwide. Taking a consultative and collaborative approach, we partner with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success.
G-P
Integration Available
People Solutions
By bringing together the strengths of our AI-powered global employment offerings - EOR, and Contractor - G-P offers the most comprehensive global HR tech solutions for customers everywhere. With our partner TriNet, we provide access to the most innovative solutions, mission-critical reliability, compliance, and seamless integrations to deliver everything a company needs to hire, onboard, and manage global teams.
Salary.com
Talent Solutions
Salary.com has everything you need to get pay right. Our all-in-one solution empowers you with salary survey data you can trust, intuitive compensation software, job description management, and expert services so you can deliver unparalleled insights and make compensation decisions with confidence. Organizations big and small trust us to help make smarter pay decisions and win the war for talent.
Multiplier
Integration Available
People Solutions
Multiplier is your Global Human platform, making it easy to hire, onboard, manage, and pay employees and contractors in 150+ countries. Expand your workforce beyond borders quickly and compliantly with Multiplier’s EOR, Global Payroll and HRIS solutions. Manage all HR processes efficiently all in one place, including expenses, localized benefits, time-off, and generating legally compliant contracts in under 5 minutes.
Boon
People Solutions
Our employer-sponsored coaching solutions meet your people where they are, balancing mental well-being and professional growth approaches to help them reach their full potential.
Carta
Integration Available
Talent Solutions
Carta connects founders, investors, and limited partners through software purpose-built for private capital. Trusted by 50,000+ companies in 160 countries, Carta’s platform of software and services lays the groundwork so you can build, invest, and scale with confidence.
Brex
Travel & Expense
Spend smarter with integrated cards, expenses, travel, and payments — in 100+ countries
QuickBooks Online
Integration Available
Financial Services
Integrating with QuickBooks Online saves you time and prevents errors by eliminating the need for you to manually create journal entries. TriNet will create these journal entries for you after running your payroll, based on your mapped accounts, and you can push them into QuickBooks Online.
NetSuite
Integration Available
Financial Services
Integrating with NetSuite saves you time and prevents errors by eliminating the need for you to manually create journal entries. TriNet will create these journal entries for you after running your payroll, based on your mapped accounts, and you can push them into NetSuite.
Xero
Integration Available
Financial Services
Integrating with Xero saves you time and prevents errors by eliminating the need for you to manually create journal entries. TriNet will create these journal entries for you after running your payroll, based on your mapped accounts, and you can push them into Xero
Intacct
Integration Available
Financial Services
Integrating with Intacct saves you time and prevents errors by eliminating the need for you to manually create journal entries. TriNet will create these journal entries for you after running your payroll, based on your mapped accounts, and you can push them into Intacct.
Custom General Ledger
Integration Available
Financial Services
Custom Mapping allows you to map your TriNet payroll accounts with your custom General Ledger accounts. TriNet will create these journal entries for you after running your payroll, based on your mapped accounts, and you can push them into your accounting system.
Greenhouse Recruiting
Integration Available
People Solutions
Integrating with Greenhouse, a leading Applicant Tracking System, provides an easy transfer of new hire employee data from Greenhouse to TriNet.
DISA Global Solutions
Integration Available
People Solutions
The integration with DISA allows you to run and manage background checks for your new hires and employees.
OneLogin
Integration Available
IT & Security
Integrating with OneLogin for single sign-on allows you to work more efficiently by interconnecting technologies for easy collaboration and exchange of information.
Microsoft 365
Integration Available
IT & Security
Microsoft creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
Okta
Integration Available
IT & Security
Go further with secure Identity that streamlines user experiences, increases customer sign-ups, improves workforce productivity, and gets apps to market faster.
Organizational Development Consulting
People Solutions
Disruptive change in the working world is pushing businesses to reimagine strategies, lead distributed teams, create cultures of inclusion and more. Many organizations have the ability to adapt, but lack the specialized expertise to guide these initiatives forward. TriNet’s experts can help.
