Automate HR with Intuitive Technology
Automate HR tasks so you can spend more time leading and less time on administration.
If you’re stuck in spreadsheets or chasing data across multiple systems, it’s time to step up. It’s time to upgrade.
How TriNet Helps
TriNet combines robust HR software with HR outsourcing services so you can automate the busywork of HR and reinvest that time savings back into your business.
Stay organized with digital onboarding and e-signatures
Keep consistent schedules with automated time off and time tracking
Make things easy with payroll processing that integrates with benefits administration, time and expenses
Provide a great employee experience with a modern self-service portal and mobile app
Services
PEO
HR Plus
Digital onboarding & e-signatures
Time off and time tracking automation
Payroll & benefits administration integration
Employee self-service portal & mobile access
Third-party software integrations
Expense management application
Easy for Admins, Intuitive for Employees...a Win-Win
Streamline Admin Workflows
Automate forms, approvals, and employee updates. TriNet helps reduce manual data entry and clunky processes with smart workflows that keep things moving. Admins can save time and are less vulnerable for errors while maintaining consistent data across systems. It’s the kind of automation that lightens your workload—without losing control.
Centralize Systems
One login for payroll, time tracking, benefits administration, and more. Say goodbye to the hassle of juggling multiple logins and disconnected tools. TriNet brings your core HR functions together in one unified platform that’s accessible anywhere. Whether you're updating employee records or reviewing payroll runs, you can manage everything from a single dashboard.
Empower Employees
Let your team update their info, view pay stubs, and request time off. With TriNet’s employee self-service tools, your team can manage their own HR needs with minimal support from admins. Employees can easily access their information, submit requests, and complete required tasks—all from a desktop or mobile device.
