Automate HR with Intuitive Technology

Automate HR tasks so you can spend more time leading and less time on administration.

Automate HR with Intuitive Technology
Manual HR processes can slow you down and open doors for errors.

If you’re stuck in spreadsheets or chasing data across multiple systems, it’s time to step up. It’s time to upgrade.

Automate HR

How TriNet Helps

TriNet combines robust HR software with HR outsourcing services so you can automate the busywork of HR and reinvest that time savings back into your business.

Stay organized with digital onboarding and e-signatures 

Keep consistent schedules with automated time off and time tracking 

Make things easy with payroll processing that integrates with benefits administration, time and expenses 

Provide a great employee experience with a modern self-service portal and mobile app 

Your HR Options
Services
PEO
HR Plus
Digital onboarding & e-signatures
Time off and time tracking automation
Payroll & benefits administration integration
Employee self-service portal & mobile access
Third-party software integrations
Expense management application
Easy for Admins, Intuitive for Employees...a Win-Win

Case study: 90210 Surgery Medical Center
Case study: 90210 Surgery Medical Center
Case study: Camp Fire First Texas
Case study: Camp Fire First Texas
Case study: Motivo Engineering
Case study: Motivo Engineering
Streamline Admin Workflows

Streamline Admin Workflows

Automate forms, approvals, and employee updates. TriNet helps reduce manual data entry and clunky processes with smart workflows that keep things moving. Admins can save time and are less vulnerable for errors while maintaining consistent data across systems. It’s the kind of automation that lightens your workload—without losing control. 

Centralize Systems

Centralize Systems

One login for payroll, time tracking, benefits administration, and more. Say goodbye to the hassle of juggling multiple logins and disconnected tools. TriNet brings your core HR functions together in one unified platform that’s accessible anywhere. Whether you're updating employee records or reviewing payroll runs, you can manage everything from a single dashboard.  

Empower Employees

Empower Employees

Let your team update their info, view pay stubs, and request time off. With TriNet’s employee self-service tools, your team can manage their own HR needs with minimal support from admins. Employees can easily access their information, submit requests, and complete required tasks—all from a desktop or mobile device.  

Chris Dunham, CHRO - Motivo Engineering
TriNet’s platform has been one of the best sellers for me. It is the most intuitive platform I have seen—it’s easy to navigate, going from payroll to reporting to benefits and beyond."
Chris Dunham
Chief Human Resources Officer, Motivo Engineering
Chris Dunham, CHRO - Motivo Engineering

People Also Ask

Yes. TriNet helps automate the onboarding process, time tracking, approvals, and more—streamlining day-to-day tasks.
Yes. Employees can manage their employee data, view pay stubs, and request time off through our online platform or mobile app.
TriNet integrates with popular accounting applications, global workforce providers and time-tracking platforms to help reduce duplicate manual entry and enhance data accuracy.
Yes. Both options offer automation features, with PEO clients benefiting from enhanced integration and additional outsourcing service support.
TriNet’s tools are designed to be intuitive, but we also offer implementation support and training as needed.
Automation can help reduce manual input, which in turn helps to reduce the  vulnerability for errors in areas such as HR, payroll, and employee data.
Yes. Our platform includes a mobile app that allows employees and admins to access key HR functions on the go.
Implementation typically takes a few weeks, depending on business size and complexity. Our team supports you every step of the way.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

