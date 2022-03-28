01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect

Customer referrals just got more rewarding.

Refer your friends at other SMBs and receive up to $10,000.

Refer Now



You know the benefits TriNet expertise and support can bring.


When you refer another business to TriNet, you’ll help them thrive with full-service HR and can earn additional rewards for yourself.


$10,000

Now you can receive up to $10,000 after your referral becomes a TriNet customer—we’ve increased referral reward amounts and added additional reward tiers!

$100 Gift Card

Plus, we’re rewarding a $100 VISA® Gift Card for every qualified referral you submit that results in a completed first meeting with a TriNet sales consultant.

Plus, as always, you’ll be rewarded based on the company’s size.

$1,000

5-49 worksite employees

$2,500

50 to 99 worksite employees

$5,000

100 to 199 worksite employees

$10,000

200+ worksite employees

**** Terms and conditions apply ****
Tell us about your referral.

(If you are a TriNet colleague, submit your referral here.)

Tell us about you.

Are you a TriNet client?*

Rewards details & eligibility

Frequently Asked Questions

  • TriNet Referral Program Terms and Conditions
  • How do I participate in the TriNet Referral Program?
  • What kind of company makes a good referral?
  • How and when do I receive payment on referrals?
  • I have additional questions on the program, or I’m having trouble submitting my referral. Who should I contact?
