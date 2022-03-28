Last updated: March 28, 2022





These terms and conditions (“Terms”) apply to the Referral Rewards Program ("Program") of TriNet Group, Inc. and its participating subsidiaries (“TriNet”). The purpose of the Program is to bring on new TriNet clients through referrals. A “Participant” is an individual who submits a referral on the TriNet Referral Form located on https://www.trinet.com/referra... or https://www.trinet.com/referra.../Internal. Alternatively, a TriNet CX colleague can submit the Referral Form on a Participant’s behalf. A Qualified Referral (defined below) that becomes a TriNet Client (defined below) is defined as a “Referred TriNet Client.” By submitting the TriNet Referral Form (“Referral Form”), the Participant agrees to be subject to these Terms and TriNet’s Privacy Policy, as amended from time to time. Decisions of TriNet are final, binding and non-appealable. These Terms are independent of any other relationship between Participant and TriNet. To the extent permitted by applicable law, TriNet reserves the right to change or cancel the Program at any time.



ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

To be eligible for the Program a Participant must:



Provide all the details for a Qualified Referral in the Referral Form;



Be an individual over 18 years old and a resident of the United States. Quota carrying members of the TriNet sales team, any Vice President or above level corporate employee of TriNet, any member of the board of directors of any TriNet company, including any such person’s immediate family and household members, are not eligible to participate;



Not have an already existing referral relationship with TriNet;



Not be a broker, channel or alliance partner of TriNet;



Not be an employee of, or part of the decision-making process at, the company they refer;





All participants in any other TriNet referral program relating to TriNet products and services are ineligible to participate in the Program. Individuals may not participate in the Program where doing so would be prohibited by any applicable law or regulation. TriNet reserves the right to disqualify any Participant that it determines, in its sole discretion, is ineligible to participate or TriNet otherwise does not wish for the Participant to participate.



DEFINITION OF A QUALIFIED REFERRAL



A Qualified Referral must meet the following criteria:





The information submitted on the Referral Form must be accurate in all respects;



The referral cannot be an Active Lead, an Existing TriNet Client, or a Spin-off of such. An “Active Lead” is defined as either a company or individual contacted by TriNet within the preceding 90 calendar days. An Existing TriNet Client is defined as any company or organization that currently receives services from TriNet. A “Spin-off” is defined as an entity that has 75% or more net Work Site Employees (“WSE”) through the direct acquisition or assumption from an Existing TriNet Client.



The referred contact cannot be an active WSE of an Existing TriNet Client.



Participant must have a pre-existing personal relationship with the referral. In other words, Participant may not acquire referrals through unsolicited e-mail to persons unknown to them, and may not submit referrals based on email lists or other similar harvested consumer lists; The referral must be located within the United States, and only WSEs located within the United States will count toward the award.



Former TriNet Clients are not eligible to be a referral.



Referral must work in an industry that TriNet services.



If referral has 3-4 WSE, then it must be in the Technology, Financial Services, or Life Sciences vertical.



The referral must have given the Participant express written consent to provide their details to TriNet, and to have TriNet contact them.



The referral cannot be for the following products: TriNet Learning Management; TriNet Expense Management, TriNet Performance Management and TriNet Applicant Tracking (collectively, “Cloud Services”).



TriNet colleagues may not specify a preferred sales consultant for their referrals.



REWARDS FOR QUALIFIED REFERRALS



If a Qualified Referral results in a Completed First Meeting within 14 business days of the submission of the Referral Form with a TriNet sales consultant, then a $100 Omnicard.com Visa Virtual Incentive Account (“Gift Card Reward”) will be sent to the Participant via email. A Completed First Meeting must include the decision-maker who has full budgetary approval to purchase outsourced human resources and group health benefits. The Gift Card Reward will be sent via email to the Participant within 60 calendar days following the Completed First Meeting. Participant may not request cash or a substitute prize; however, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize (or a portion thereof) with another prize of equal or greater value if the prize (or portion thereof) is not available for any reason, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. The gift card may be subject to fees, charges, minimum requirements, and/or expiration, in the sole discretion of Omnicard.com.



If a Qualified Referral acquires professional employer services from TriNet (a “TriNet Client”) within 90 calendar days of the referral, and remains a TriNet Client for more than 90 calendar days, a Cash Reward will be paid to the Participant. The Cash Reward amount is based on the TriNet Client’s number of Work Site Employees (“WSE”) paid on the first payroll with TriNet as outlined in the Referral Cash Reward Table below. Cash Rewards are processed at least 90 calendar days after the TriNet Client’s first payroll.





AMBASSADOR CLUB

After the Qualified Referral remains a TriNet Client for at least 90 days, then the relevant Participant is automatically deemed a Member of the TriNet Ambassador Club for a period of 365 days. The benefit of being a TriNet Ambassador Club Member is that the Cash Reward for each additional Qualified Referral that becomes a TriNet Client and remains a TriNet Client for more than 90 days, results in an Ambassador Club Cash Reward in lieu of the standard Cash Reward based on the TriNet Client’s number of WSE paid on the first payroll with TriNet. To maintain TriNet Ambassador Club membership the Participant must submit at least one additional Qualified Referral within 365 days from the start time of their Membership. If a Member does not provide an additional Qualified Referral during the 365 days, then they forfeit their membership. Ambassador club membership and corresponding rewards do not apply retroactively.



RULES FOR ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT

If a TriNet Customer Account Manager, Sr. Customer Account Manager or Enterprise Account Executive (“Account Manager”) submits a Qualified Referral on behalf of a TriNet client, using the following link (https://trinet.com/referrals/internal), and the referral results in a Completed First Meeting within 14 business days of the submission of the link with a TriNet sales consultant, then a $100 Omnicard.com Visa Virtual Incentive Account (“Colleague Representative Reward”) will be sent to the Account Manager. The Account Manager must indicate that that the contact they are submitting the referral on behalf of is a TriNet client, and they must indicate that they are on the Account Management Team. A Completed First Meeting must include the decision-maker who has full budgetary approval to purchase outsourced human resources and group health benefits.



The Colleague Representative Reward will be sent via email to the Participant within 60 calendar days following the Completed First Meeting. Participant may not request cash or a substitute prize; however, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize (or a portion thereof) with another prize of equal or greater value if the prize (or portion thereof) is not available for any reason, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. The gift card may be subject to fees, charges, minimum requirements, and/or expiration, in the sole discretion of Omnicard.com



If a TriNet Customer Account Manager submits a Qualified Referral on behalf of a TriNet client and the referral results in a new TriNet Client, then the colleague will receive a $500 Omnicard.com Visa Virtual Incentive Account (“Colleague New Client Representative Reward”).

The Colleague New Client Representative Reward will be sent via email to the colleague within 60 calendar days following the first payroll date of the new TriNet Client. The Account Manager must be an active colleague at the time the Account Manager inputs the information in the referral form and at the time the reward is distributed.



REFERRAL CASH REWARD TABLE





Client’s Number of Work Site employees at time of first payroll with TriNet 3-4

WSEs 5-49

WSEs 50-99

WSEs 100-199

WSEs 200+

WSEs Cash Reward $500 $1,000 $2,500 $5,000 $10,000 Ambassador Club Cash Reward $750 $1,500 $3,750 $7,500 $15,000



The Cash Reward will be issued in the form of a check.



EXCLUSIONS



A TriNet colleague or corporate employee who receives and/or inputs a referral on behalf of a current TriNet client is not eligible to receive a Cash Reward or Gift Card Reward. TriNet reserves the right to disqualify any Participant that it determines, in its sole discretion, is ineligible to participate in the program. TriNet has complete discretion as to who it will do business with and on what terms including, without limitation, whether to accept a referral as a customer. TriNet is not responsible for lost, misdirected or delayed referrals. A TriNet colleague or corporate employee is not eligible for Ambassador Club Membership or Ambassador Club Cash Rewards.



PROGRAM CANCELLATION AND TERMINATION



To the extent permitted by applicable law, TriNet may at any time, without prior notice, terminate or modify the Program or these Terms, or both. All questions or disputes regarding eligibility for the Program; eligibility for or award of Cash or Gift Card Rewards, or both; or interpretation of these Terms will be resolved by TriNet in its sole discretion. TriNet reserves the right to void either Gift Card or Cash Rewards, or both earned if it suspects that such Rewards were earned in a fraudulent manner, in a manner that violates applicable law or these Terms or in a manner otherwise not intended by TriNet. All questions or disputes regarding eligibility for or award of Colleague New Client Representative Reward or Colleague Representative Reward, or both; or interpretation of these Terms will be resolved by TriNet in its sole discretion. TriNet reserves the right to void either Colleague New Client Representative Reward or Colleague Representative Reward, or both earned if it suspects that such Rewards were earned in a fraudulent manner, in a manner that violates applicable law or these Terms or in a manner otherwise not intended by TriNet



TAXES



Cash Rewards and Gift Card Rewards under the Program are subject to applicable federal, state and/or local taxes, to which the Participant shall be solely responsible. Upon TriNet’s determination that the Participant should receive Cash Rewards or Gift Card Rewards, TriNet may contact the Participant to request a completed IRS Form W-9. To the extent permitted by applicable law, if the Participant does not respond to a request from TriNet to complete a Form W-9 or otherwise indicate a referral payment preference within 180 days of such request, TriNet reserves the right to rescind Participants’ Cash Reward or Gift Card Reward, or both. TriNet will report earnings under this Program to the extent required by applicable law. Cash Rewards and Gift Card Rewards earned through this Program may be subject to federal, state, and local taxation and will be reflected on the Form W-2 for TriNet corporate employees and on IRS Form 1099 for all other Participants. Colleague New Client Representative Reward and Colleague Representative Reward may be subject to federal, state, and local taxation and will be reflected on the Form W-2 for TriNet corporate employees.



COMMUNICATIONS



By submitting the Referral Form, Participant consents to receive electronic communications from TriNet including advertising and marketing materials.



GOVERNING LAW



The laws of the State of Delaware, without regard to its conflict of law provisions, will govern the Program and its Terms. Any causes of action arising out of or connected with Participant’s use of the Program or its Terms will be resolved exclusively by arbitration in the city of the TriNet office closest to the home of the Participant in accordance with rules and processes of either the American Arbitration Association or Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services, Inc.

In no event shall TriNet be liable for any direct, special, indirect or consequential damages, or any other damages of any kind, regardless of the type of claim or legal theory asserted, arising out of or in any way connected with (i) the Program; (ii) the use of or inability to use the site or any materials, or (iii) any claim attributable to errors, omissions, or other inaccuracies in the site or any materials. TriNet’s total liability to any Participant, corporate employee, or any other person shall not exceed the amount awarded to such person under the program, if any.