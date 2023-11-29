SolutionsIndustriesEcommerce

Get a handle on your HR, so you can focus on your customers

What do lowering customer acquisition costs, testing offers and optimizing your shopping cart have in common? To be successful in any of them, you need to first focus on your bottom line. TriNet gives you the technology, expert guidance and quality support to stay ahead of the HR curve, so that you can focus on delivering excellence to your customers.

Secure and retain top talent

You know that acquiring new customers demands more effort and expense than retaining existing ones. The same holds true for your employees. TriNet provides your employees access to premium benefits along with applicant tracking tools to broaden your talent net. Our comprehensive HR support helps you create a great employee experience for your team—from business culture to onboarding to establishing an efficient employee feedback process.

Your HR platform should be as easy to use as your ecommerce site

With TriNet’s full-service HR solution, you get a robust technology platform that allows you to automate time-consuming tasks like managing your worksite employees’ schedules and administering payroll—so you can spend more time on analyzing customer behavior and recruiting and training employees.

80

Employment increased almost 80% in electronic shopping and mail-order houses from December 1997 to December 2016 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2018)

450,000+

Number of ecommerce jobs projected by 2026 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2018)

Working together for you
A team of HR experts who look out for your business
Administrative help with managing payroll and benefits
HR best practices guidance on complex and sensitive issues
Workers’ compensation insurance
Risk mitigation services to help prevent employer liability, such as workplace lawsuits
Employee Support Center offering professional help with common HR questions
"TriNet has been a trusted partner since the inception of our company. Their team has adapted to our changing business needs throughout our growth and has provided personalized support, a thoughtful user experience and comprehensive employee benefits."
David Heath
Co-Founder & CEO, Bombas
Read Customer Stories
Reviews featured on
We are positively overwhelmed with TriNet's ability to identify and over exceed our business needs!
Barbara St Clair
July 4, 2023
Incentivized Review
“As a small business, TriNet helps us to focus on our clients and employees by ensuring we are operating within current employee and tax regulations.”
Read full review
TriNet Helps you Grow
Charlie Hewitt
January 31, 2023
Incentivized Review
“Compared to other PEOs we have used, the TriNet platform is both powerful and user friendly.”
Read full review
Like cruise control for your businesses HR needs.
Armand Ferranti
October 20, 2022
Incentivized Review
“TriNet allows us to run our business without the distractions of HR management.”
Read full review
TriNet Makes our Small Company Feel Just as Important as a Large Company
Steve Humphries
June 5, 2021
Incentivized Review
“After being with TriNet for a year, I can see how they have helped us as a small business. Even though I know that we are not a large revenue producin...”
Read full review
Got HR headaches? No aspirin necessary...take one TriNet instead.
LeAnn Stewart
May 29, 2021
Incentivized Review
“We use TriNet across our whole organization to manage our benefits, payroll, paid time off, leave, HR paperwork, and execute our retirement deferrals.”
Read full review
