HR for E-commerce Businesses
Help reign in administrative costs while driving revenue and growth. Find out if a PEO is the right option for your business.
Get a handle on your HR, so you can focus on your customers
What do lowering customer acquisition costs, testing offers and optimizing your shopping cart have in common? To be successful in any of them, you need to first focus on your bottom line. TriNet gives you the technology, expert guidance and quality support to stay ahead of the HR curve, so that you can focus on delivering excellence to your customers.
Secure and retain top talent
You know that acquiring new customers demands more effort and expense than retaining existing ones. The same holds true for your employees. TriNet provides your employees access to premium benefits along with applicant tracking tools to broaden your talent net. Our comprehensive HR support helps you create a great employee experience for your team—from business culture to onboarding to establishing an efficient employee feedback process.
Your HR platform should be as easy to use as your site
With TriNet’s full-service HR solution, you get a robust technology platform that allows you to automate time-consuming tasks like managing your worksite employees’ schedules and administering payroll—so you can spend more time on analyzing customer behavior and recruiting and training employees.
increase in employment was seen in electronic shopping and mail-order houses from December 1997 to December 2016 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2018)
ecommerce jobs are projected by 2026 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2018)