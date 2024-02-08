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HR for E-commerce Businesses

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HR solutions for E-commerce
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Get a handle on your HR, so you can focus on your customers

What do lowering customer acquisition costs, testing offers and optimizing your shopping cart have in common? To be successful in any of them, you need to first focus on your bottom line. TriNet gives you the technology, expert guidance and quality support to stay ahead of the HR curve, so that you can focus on delivering excellence to your customers.

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Secure and retain top talent

You know that acquiring new customers demands more effort and expense than retaining existing ones. The same holds true for your employees. TriNet provides your employees access to premium benefits along with applicant tracking tools to broaden your talent net. Our comprehensive HR support helps you create a great employee experience for your team—from business culture to onboarding to establishing an efficient employee feedback process.

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Your HR platform should be as easy to use as your site

With TriNet’s full-service HR solution, you get a robust technology platform that allows you to automate time-consuming tasks like managing your worksite employees’ schedules and administering payroll—so you can spend more time on analyzing customer behavior and recruiting and training employees.

80

increase in employment was seen in electronic shopping and mail-order houses from December 1997 to December 2016 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2018)

450,000+

ecommerce jobs are projected by 2026 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2018)

Working together for you

A team of HR experts who look out for your business
Administrative help with managing payroll and benefits
HR best practices guidance on complex and sensitive issues
Workers’ compensation insurance
Risk mitigation services to help prevent employer liability, such as workplace lawsuits
Employee Support Center offering professional help with common HR questions
Health, dental and vision insurance
Life insurance and AD&D
Discounts on auto, home and pet insurance
Commuter benefits
Personal legal guidance
401(k)
Payroll and benefits administration
Time and attendance tracking
Applicant tracking software
Expense and performance management software
Mobile app, reporting and analytics
Employee discount marketplace
Explore our other services
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Benefits Options

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Payroll Services

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Risk Mitigation

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Technology Platform

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HR Expertise

David Heath - Co-Founder & CEO, Bombas
"TriNet has been a trusted partner since the inception of our company. Their team has adapted to our changing business needs throughout our growth and has provided personalized support, a thoughtful user experience and comprehensive employee benefits."
David Heath
Co-Founder & CEO, Bombas
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David Heath - Co-Founder & CEO, Bombas
Reviews featured on
* These reviewers were offered a gift card to thank them for their time irrespective of their opinion.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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