Support That Works for You
Our expert support paired with user-friendly, self-service tools means that you have a partner who’s always accessible — and ready to help you with any HR challenge, big or small.
We're here for you
Contact support now following these instructions for HR Platform and HR Plus customers:
- ‘Log in to HR Platform’ and select the blue chat box on the bottom right of the dashboard.
- Type your question and click ‘Submit’.
- Review the instant resolutions or click ‘Contact Support’ at the bottom
- Select the topic that best suits your issue to be routed to the right specialist.
Access our extensive resource library for more tools and guidance:
Access TriNet PEO on mobile
Download our app to get easy, instant access to your payroll, benefits and employee information. Plus, find real-time support when you need it on the go.
TriNet PEO app is available for both iOS® and Android™
Access TriNet's HR Platform on mobile
For our HR Platform and HR Plus customers—stay connected to essential HR tools and resources wherever you go. Designed for on-the-move accessibility, our app puts payroll, benefits and HR support right in your pocket.
TriNet HR Platform app is available for both iOS® and Android™.
Frequently Asked Questions
Call: 800.638.0461, Monday through Friday 6 a.m.–midnight ET (3 a.m.–9 p.m. PT)*
Company Admin/Manager Inquiries: clients@trinet.com
Employee Inquiries: employees@TriNet.com
TriNet HR Platform and HR Plus Customers: Find contact information in our help center
For HR Platform and HR Plus customers: Please contact your HR administrator for additional support.
For HR Platform and HR Plus customers: You can access your Form W-2 when it is available online by navigating to the HR platform (https://secure.zenefits.com/accounts/login/) > Personal Information > Documents (W2 located in Payroll section).
To protect employee data privacy and reduce identity theft, TriNet partners with Certree to provide automated employment/income verification services to TriNet clients and worksite employees. To minimize risk and effort, please do not answer verification requests directly.
For employees requesting employment/income verification, please ask the employee to set up a Certree individual account and follow the instructions to automatically obtain verification documents.
For verifiers requesting employment/income verification, please ask the verifier to request verification documents directly from the employee via Certree.
As a TriNet client, you do not need to set up a Certree issuer account. Email support@certree.com if any assistance is required.
Verifiers
Please request documents from employees directly via Certree from your Certree verifier account. It is the employee’s responsibility to share their document with you directly via Certree. Email support@certree.com if any assistance is required.
For HR Platform and HR Plus customers, please contact your HR administrator for additional support.
For HR Platform and HR Plus customers: Please contact your HR administrator for additional support.
For HR Platform and HR Plus customers: Please contact your HR administrator for additional support.
Within that 30-day period, the individual may revise their elections as many times as necessary and the elections that are last-in-time shall apply and void any prior elections made within the election period. This means that the latest elections submitted by the individual in TriNet on the 30th day shall apply and be binding for the remainder of the benefits plan year, unless the individual later experiences a life status change event.
Because benefits coverage will be retroactive to the benefits eligibility date, the cost for that coverage will accrue retroactively to the benefits eligibility date. Therefore, enrolling earlier in the election period could help the individual avoid having more than one pay period worth of deductions taken out of their paycheck at once.
For HR Platform and HR Plus customers: Please contact your HR administrator for additional support.
For HR Platform of HR Plus customers: View this help article<>/a> for directions on how to submit a life status change.
TriNet HR Platform or HR Plus customers: If TriNet is your company's payroll provider, you can find paystubs by logging into the HR Platform and clicking "Paystubs" on the dashboard.
Chat: Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) and click Contact TriNet > Live Chat, available 24/7*
Call: 800.638.0461, Monday through Friday 6 a.m.–midnight ET (3 a.m.–9 p.m. PT)*
Worksite Employee Inquiries: employees@TriNet.com
HR Platform and HR Plus customers: Please contact your HR administrator for additional support.