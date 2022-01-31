Worksite employees have 30 calendar days from their benefits eligibility date, including their benefits eligibility date, during which to elect or waive benefits.



Within that 30-day period, the individual may revise their elections as many times as necessary and the elections that are last-in-time shall apply and void any prior elections made within the election period. This means that the latest elections submitted by the individual in TriNet on the 30th day shall apply and be binding for the remainder of the benefits plan year, unless the individual later experiences a life status change event.



Because benefits coverage will be retroactive to the benefits eligibility date, the cost for that coverage will accrue retroactively to the benefits eligibility date. Therefore, enrolling earlier in the election period could help the individual avoid having more than one pay period worth of deductions taken out of their paycheck at once.