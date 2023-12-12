Support That Works for You

Our expert support paired with user-friendly, self-service tools means that you have a partner who’s always accessible — and ready to help you with any HR challenge, big or small.

We're here for you

HR Platform & HR Plus

Contact support now following these instructions for HR Platform and HR Plus customers:

  1. ‘Log in to HR Platform’ and select the blue chat box on the bottom right of the dashboard.
  2. Type your question and click ‘Submit’.
  3. Review the instant resolutions or click ‘Contact Support’ at the bottom
  4. Select the topic that best suits your issue to be routed to the right specialist.

Log in to HR Platform

Access our extensive resource library for more tools and guidance:

Log in to HR Platform
TriNet Mobile App Chat

Access TriNet PEO on mobile

Download our app to get easy, instant access to your payroll, benefits and employee information. Plus, find real-time support when you need it on the go.

TriNet PEO app is available for both iOS® and Android™

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Access TriNet's HR Platform on mobile


For our HR Platform and HR Plus customers—stay connected to essential HR tools and resources wherever you go. Designed for on-the-move accessibility, our app puts payroll, benefits and HR support right in your pocket.

TriNet HR Platform app is available for both iOS® and Android™.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Q. How do I contact support?
Chat: Log in to TriNet PEO and click Contact TriNet > Live Chat, available 24/7*

Call: 800.638.0461, Monday through Friday 6 a.m.–midnight ET (3 a.m.–9 p.m. PT)*

Company Admin/Manager Inquiries: clients@trinet.com

Employee Inquiries: employees@TriNet.com

TriNet HR Platform and HR Plus Customers: Find contact information in our help center

*TriNet is closed on select U.S. holidays.
Q. How can I get assistance logging into my account?
Please visit the following log in pages for assistance:

TriNet PEO

HR Platform and HR Plus
Q. When will I receive my W-2 form?
For TriNet PEO customers: Your Form W-2 will be available online on January 31 of the current year. We will notify you by email (if you have a valid email address in the TriNet system) when your electronic Form W-2 is available. If you requested a paper Form W-2, it will be postmarked by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) deadline of February 1 of the current year. If you choose paper delivery, the Social Security number (SSN) on your W-2 will be masked, a practice approved by the IRS to help protect employees from identity theft. The masked SSN displays only the last four digits of an individual’s identifying number and is shown in the format XXX-XX-1234. According to the IRS, you may use a Form W-2 with a masked SSN to file your federal income taxes.

For HR Platform and HR Plus customers: Please contact your HR administrator for additional support.
Q. How do I access my Form W-2 online?
For TriNet PEO customers: You can access your Form W-2 when it is available online by navigating to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) > Money > Taxes > Access W-2. Prior year tax forms can be accessed by going to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) > Money > Taxes. Click the button directing you to view Form W-2s from prior years. Active worksite employees can also access their Form W-2s from the TriNet Mobile app, however the app is not available to terminated worksite employees. Once in the app, go to Menu > W-2 Statements.

For HR Platform and HR Plus customers: You can access your Form W-2 when it is available online by navigating to the HR platform (https://secure.zenefits.com/accounts/login/) > Personal Information > Documents (W2 located in Payroll section).
Q. How do I verify employment?
TriNet PEO Customers
To protect employee data privacy and reduce identity theft, TriNet partners with Certree to provide automated employment/income verification services to TriNet clients and worksite employees. To minimize risk and effort, please do not answer verification requests directly.

For employees requesting employment/income verification, please ask the employee to set up a Certree individual account and follow the instructions to automatically obtain verification documents.

For verifiers requesting employment/income verification, please ask the verifier to request verification documents directly from the employee via Certree.

As a TriNet client, you do not need to set up a Certree issuer account. Email support@certree.com if any assistance is required.

Verifiers
Please request documents from employees directly via Certree from your Certree verifier account. It is the employee’s responsibility to share their document with you directly via Certree. Email support@certree.com if any assistance is required.

For HR Platform and HR Plus customers, please contact your HR administrator for additional support.
More information
Q. How do I get assistance with my 401(k)?
For TriNet PEO customers: For questions about the TriNet 401(k) plan, contact the 401(k) recordkeeper or TriNet's Retirement Services Team.

For HR Platform and HR Plus customers: Please contact your HR administrator for additional support.
Q. How does a new hire enroll in the 401(k)?
For TriNet PEO customers: New hire information is transferred over to the 401(k) recordkeeper approximately two to three business days after a worksite employee’s first paycheck. Worksite employees can enroll online to make their contribution and investment elections. Contributions will begin once they meet the plan's eligibility requirements. The 401(k) recordkeeper notifies newly eligible worksite employees with enrollment instructions via mail prior to eligibility

For HR Platform and HR Plus customers: Please contact your HR administrator for additional support.
Q. What is the deadline to elect benefits?
For TriNet PEO customers: Worksite employees have 30 calendar days from their benefits eligibility date, including their benefits eligibility date, during which to elect or waive benefits.

Within that 30-day period, the individual may revise their elections as many times as necessary and the elections that are last-in-time shall apply and void any prior elections made within the election period. This means that the latest elections submitted by the individual in TriNet on the 30th day shall apply and be binding for the remainder of the benefits plan year, unless the individual later experiences a life status change event.

Because benefits coverage will be retroactive to the benefits eligibility date, the cost for that coverage will accrue retroactively to the benefits eligibility date. Therefore, enrolling earlier in the election period could help the individual avoid having more than one pay period worth of deductions taken out of their paycheck at once.

For HR Platform and HR Plus customers: Please contact your HR administrator for additional support.
Q. When do I need to submit my life status change?
For TriNet PEO customers: If you experience a life status change event, such as birth, adoption, marriage, divorce, or gain or loss of other coverage, you’ll need to submit and change in your benefit elections to TriNet within 30 calendar days (60 days for certain events). For more information and to view a list of all life status change events, go to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) > Benefits > Resources > Benefits Guidebook. To submit a life status change, go to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) > Benefits > Life Status Change.

For HR Platform of HR Plus customers: View this help article<>/a> for directions on how to submit a life status change.
Q. Where can I find my paystubs?
TriNet PEO customers: You can access your earnings statements online by navigating to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) > Money > Paychecks and Statements. Active worksite employees can also access their earnings statements from the TriNet Mobile app (the app is not available to terminated worksite employees). Once in the app, select "Paychecks" from the options along the bottom.

TriNet HR Platform or HR Plus customers: If TriNet is your company's payroll provider, you can find paystubs by logging into the HR Platform and clicking "Paystubs" on the dashboard.
Q. Who do I contact for payroll deduction questions?
Reach out to TriNet with questions related to payroll deduction information.

Chat: Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) and click Contact TriNet > Live Chat, available 24/7*

Call: 800.638.0461, Monday through Friday 6 a.m.–midnight ET (3 a.m.–9 p.m. PT)*

Worksite Employee Inquiries: employees@TriNet.com

HR Platform and HR Plus customers: Please contact your HR administrator for additional support.

*TriNet is closed on select U.S. holidays.