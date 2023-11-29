The founder and principal of a rapidly growing architecture firm learned that one of her top performers was expecting a baby. As excited as the founder was for her employee, she was a little unsure about what it would mean in terms of staffing her employees’ projects and providing paternity leave. With TriNet, the founder had a capable HR team to help her make the right decisions for her team and her business. We’re here to help minimize the stress of HR—so that you can keep your team focused and support them when it matters most.