TriNet has the experience to help

Safeguard your valuation

At TriNet, we understand every industry is unique and can pose vastly different demands. No matter what you need to get the most out of your business, we have the HR experience in place to help you address it. Get the HR expertise, technology, payroll and access to premium benefits you need to get back to business.

Save time so you can focus on your business

Our powerful, all-in-one technology platform streamlines many time-consuming administrative tasks such as payroll and benefits administration, while our online self-service tools make it easy for employees to view pay information, check benefits and request time off. This means you get time back to focus on everything that makes your business great.

Abrams Media

Customer Success Story

Challenge
A unique media network’s HR needs became more complex as they grew, requiring significant bandwidth to keep up with changing payroll and employment requirements.

Solution
TriNet professionals and technology help with payroll compliance, access to benefits and many more employment responsibilities, alleviating distractions from managing the core business.

Read their full story
Secure and retain top talent with TriNet

By offering access to a wide range of attractive benefits, a seamless HR support experience and online tools that assist in managing and supporting your employees, TriNet can help you compete against much larger companies for top talent—and help you keep them on the team for the long haul.

30

High-growth professional services firms listing “hiring better talent” as a strategic objective1

1Hinge Marketing, 2018 High Growth Study: Consulting Firm Edition (Jan 2019).
Mitigate risk while building your business

From strategic consulting for sensitive employee matters to compliance counseling and even employment practices risk mitigation, we provide comprehensive HR guidance and support every step of the way. This not only helps you stay on top of evolving employment issues and regulations, but also lets you focus on maintaining your unique culture.

50

Employees filing discrimination suits who accuse the company of retaliation after reporting a harassment complaint1

1Hiscox, 2017 Hiscox Guide to Employee Lawsuits (Nov 2017).
Working together for you
A team of HR experts who look out for your business
Administrative help with managing payroll and benefits
HR best practices guidance on complex and sensitive issues
Workers’ compensation insurance
Risk mitigation services to help prevent employer liability, such as workplace lawsuits
Employee Support Center offering professional help with common HR questions
Explore our other services
Benefits Options

Payroll Services

Risk Mitigation

Integrations

HR Expertise

ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification