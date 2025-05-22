Turn HR Data Into Real-time Insights
Real-time data is critical to making informed decisions. With Reports & Analytics, you can get the right data at the right time and gain the insights you need for success.
Accessing Reports & Analytics
- User-friendly interface with an intuitive layout and navigation
- Schedule recurring reports and receive notifications when ready
- Easily search for reports using the main search function
- Create visually appealing dashboards summarizing HR data
- Customize standard report views by modifying columns and grouping data
- Tailor visual dashboards with key performance indicators, charts and relevant reports
- Combine data from multiple companies into a single report
- Integrate with QuickBooks®, NetSuite®, Sage Intacct and Xero
- Generate pre-built reports for TriNet-sponsored benefits, employee census, payroll and tax info
- Access Salary.com compensation benchmark reports for visibility into compensation data*
- Manage system access for security by hiding sensitive company and employee data
- Export or schedule reports in .PDF, Excel and .CSV formats
- Visualize HR data using charts and scorecards
of surveyed organizations said TriNet's Reports & Analytics delivers time savings.*
of surveyed organizations said TriNet's Reports & Analytics helps inform strategic decision-making.*
of surveyed organizations said TriNet's Workforce Analytics and Reporting helps to comply with HR rules and regulations.*
Pre-built reports
- Address change
- Census
- Custom fields
- Departmental salaries
- EEO audits
- Employee birthday
- Job data change
- Years of service
- Termination analysis
- Employee benefit elections
- Leave accrual
- Leave hours
- Retirement usage
- And more
- Benefits register
- Certified payroll
- Check detail
- Expenses
- Earnings and deductions
- Payroll register
- Time card worksheets
- Quarterly federal tax summaries
- Quarterly state tax summaries
- Payroll tax withholding
- Year-end balances by employee
- And more
- Applicant source
- Candidate hiring status
- Candidate quality ranking
- Time to fill role
- Performance goals
- Performance reviews
Informative dashboards
View intuitively displayed snapshots into your most relevant human resources data. With HR analytics updated in real time, we make it easy to keep an eye on how your teams are performing and what’s needed to drive your company forward. From the Reports & Analytics dashboards, you can:
- Visualize your workforce data through graphs, charts and scorecards
Utilize pre-built human capital dashboards or create your own, using key-performance indicators, including turnover, tenure, headcount, hires, terminations and more
Identify the trends and patterns that matter to you and your business
Build custom reports
When your reporting needs are specific to your use case, the custom report builder within Reports & Analytics offers a guided approach to creating unique data views.
Custom reports and visualizations can be generated in several ways:
- Choose from commonly used templates and save reports when they are altered to your specifications
Create reports from scratch by selecting from a wide variety of data fields
Receive hands-on assistance from TriNet experts for creating unique data sets, dashboards and visualizations
Compensation benchmark reports
Understanding the compensation market is vital for attracting and retaining high-performing talent. Gain critical compensation insights with the compensation benchmark feature, a self-service report powered by Salary.com built to deliver precise analytics. Now, you can make more informed decisions and stay competitive in an ever-changing environment.
Safe and secure access
TriNet is committed to protecting your HR data. Reports & Analytics lets administrators set permissions for each individual user. Choose precisely which data sets are visible to your employees, depending on role, as well as outside advisors, like accounting professionals.