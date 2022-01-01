Get at-a-glance snapshots into your most relevant human resources data. With HR analytics updated in real time, we make it easy to keep an eye on how your teams are performing and what’s needed to drive your company forward.
From the Workforce Analytics Dashboards, you can:
Gain critical compensation insights with the Compensation Benchmark feature, a self-service report powered by Salary.com built to deliver custom analytics. Now you can make more informed decisions and stay competitive in an ever-changing environment.
Access dozens of reports that help you gain important insights into your HR, payroll and benefits spending with our HR data analytics. Manage your business and human resources data by translating your reports into visualizations to easily identify trends and patterns.
Uncover workforce insights with:
You can schedule these reports in advance to run automatically, saving you valuable time.
We’re here to help you become successful and that doesn’t stop with technology. Going beyond HR analytics software, our HR professionals can design and implement custom HR analytics reports and dashboards that make it easy to draw insights that are meaningful to you.