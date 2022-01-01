01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home
>
Our Services
>
Technology Platform
>
Workforce Analytics

Workforce Analytics

Smarter business decisions begin with better insights into your data.

Workforce Analytics Dashboards

Get at-a-glance snapshots into your most relevant human resources data. With HR analytics updated in real time, we make it easy to keep an eye on how your teams are performing and what’s needed to drive your company forward.

From the Workforce Analytics Dashboards, you can:

  • Visualize your workforce data through graphs, charts, scorecards and metrics
  • Create dashboards using pre-built key-performance indicators, including turnover, tenure, headcount, hires, terminations and more
  • Identify the trends and patterns that matter to you and your business
Workforce Analytics main dashboard from TriNet

Compensation Benchmark Reports

Gain critical compensation insights with the Compensation Benchmark feature, a self-service report powered by Salary.com built to deliver custom analytics. Now you can make more informed decisions and stay competitive in an ever-changing environment.

Learn more about Compensation Benchmark Reports
Access compensation benchmark report

Workforce Reporting and Visualizations

Access dozens of reports that help you gain important insights into your HR, payroll and benefits spending with our HR data analytics. Manage your business and human resources data by translating your reports into visualizations to easily identify trends and patterns.

Uncover workforce insights with:

  • Standard reports and frequently used KPIs, such as turnover, headcount and earnings distribution, available in easy-to-read PDF® or CSV export formats
  • Flex reports with various formatting options, so you don’t have to build them from scratch
  • Payroll registers and job costing reports, which can be sorted by department
  • Custom reports and visualizations personalized to your business, enabling you to assemble data in list, crosstab, dashboards and charts formats
  • Multi-company reports for authorized individuals to combine data from related companies into one report

You can schedule these reports in advance to run automatically, saving you valuable time.

Workforce report builder screen

Advanced Analytics

We’re here to help you become successful and that doesn’t stop with technology. Going beyond HR analytics software, our HR professionals can design and implement custom HR analytics reports and dashboards that make it easy to draw insights that are meaningful to you.

Advanced Analytics

Customer Stories

With handling both finance and operations, it's really nice to have the TriNet technology platform that has everything centralized in one place that I can access.
David Harutian
Director of Finance and Operations, Qualified
View All Stories
David Harutian, Director of Finance and Operations, Qualified
true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": null, "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

Your Information

I have employees in multiple states*

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.
Looking for support? Get Support
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy