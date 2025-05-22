HR ServicesTechnology PlatformWorkforce Analytics

Turn HR Data Into Real-time Insights

Real-time data is critical to making informed decisions. With Reports & Analytics, you can get the right data at the right time and gain the insights you need for success.

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Make Better Decisions
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Business critical reporting
Whether it’s for compliance or a payroll audit, your HR data must be on-hand. With Reports & Analytics, you can access this vital information in a matter of minutes.
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Strategic planning
Building a productive and efficient business requires lots of inputs. Trends discovered in HR data from Reports & Analytics dashboards and visualizations can help improve your organization.
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Decision support
Data availability is key when making informed decisions. Reports & Analytics powers important insights delivered to you across the TriNet platform when you most need them.

Accessing Reports & Analytics

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Simple to use:
  • User-friendly interface with an intuitive layout and navigation
  • Schedule recurring reports and receive notifications when ready
  • Easily search for reports using the main search function
  • Create visually appealing dashboards summarizing HR data
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Flexible for your needs:
  • Customize standard report views by modifying columns and grouping data
  • Tailor visual dashboards with key performance indicators, charts and relevant reports
  • Combine data from multiple companies into a single report
  • Integrate with QuickBooks®, NetSuite®, Sage Intacct and Xero
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Powerful and scalable:
  • Generate pre-built reports for TriNet-sponsored benefits, employee census, payroll and tax info
  • Access Salary.com compensation benchmark reports for visibility into compensation data*
  • Manage system access for security by hiding sensitive company and employee data
  • Export or schedule reports in .PDF, Excel and .CSV formats
  • Visualize HR data using charts and scorecards
*Additional fees may apply
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88

of surveyed organizations said TriNet's Reports & Analytics delivers time savings.*

81

of surveyed organizations said TriNet's Reports & Analytics helps inform strategic decision-making.*

91

of surveyed organizations said TriNet's Workforce Analytics and Reporting helps to comply with HR rules and regulations.*

*Source: A 2023 Tech Validate survey of 170 TriNet customers

Pre-built reports

We’re helping eliminate busywork by putting the data you need right at your fingertips. Dozens of pre-built reports help you with compliance.
Human resources reports
- Address change
- Census
- Custom fields
- Departmental salaries
- EEO audits
- Employee birthday
- Job data change
- Years of service
- Termination analysis
Benefits reports
- Employee benefit elections
- Leave accrual
- Leave hours
- Retirement usage
- And more
Payroll and accounting reports
- Benefits register
- Certified payroll
- Check detail
- Expenses
- Earnings and deductions
- Payroll register
- Time card worksheets
Payroll tax
- Quarterly federal tax summaries
- Quarterly state tax summaries
- Payroll tax withholding
- Year-end balances by employee
- And more
Talent
- Applicant source
- Candidate hiring status
- Candidate quality ranking
- Time to fill role
- Performance goals
- Performance reviews
Reports & Analytics main dashboard from TriNet

Informative dashboards

View intuitively displayed snapshots into your most relevant human resources data. With HR analytics updated in real time, we make it easy to keep an eye on how your teams are performing and what’s needed to drive your company forward. From the Reports & Analytics dashboards, you can:

  • Visualize your workforce data through graphs, charts and scorecards

  • Utilize pre-built human capital dashboards or create your own, using key-performance indicators, including turnover, tenure, headcount, hires, terminations and more

  • Identify the trends and patterns that matter to you and your business

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Build custom reports

When your reporting needs are specific to your use case, the custom report builder within Reports & Analytics offers a guided approach to creating unique data views.

Custom reports and visualizations can be generated in several ways:

  • Choose from commonly used templates and save reports when they are altered to your specifications

  • Create reports from scratch by selecting from a wide variety of data fields

  • Receive hands-on assistance from TriNet experts for creating unique data sets, dashboards and visualizations

Access compensation benchmark report in Reports and Analytics

Compensation benchmark reports

Understanding the compensation market is vital for attracting and retaining high-performing talent. Gain critical compensation insights with the compensation benchmark feature, a self-service report powered by Salary.com built to deliver precise analytics. Now, you can make more informed decisions and stay competitive in an ever-changing environment.

Discover Compensation Benchmarking
User Management and Permissions in Reports and Analytics

Safe and secure access

TriNet is committed to protecting your HR data. Reports & Analytics lets administrators set permissions for each individual user. Choose precisely which data sets are visible to your employees, depending on role, as well as outside advisors, like accounting professionals.

Compensation Benchmarking Reports
Compensation Benchmarking Reports

Get the information you need to make informed hiring decisions and retain your top performers with reliable data from Salary.com.

Learn more
Talent and Organizational Consulting
Talent and Organizational Consulting

Executing strategic initiatives can have a steep learning curve. TriNet’s experts work with you to achieve your performance management, leadership and team building goals.

Learn more
State of the Workplace
State of the Workplace

In the 2025 State of the Workplace, TriNet identifies unique insights into both employer and employee perspectives on hot ticket workplace items like work/life satisfaction, employee engagement, AI usage, and benefit’s ease of use. 

See More

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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